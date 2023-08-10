View Boston Collaborates with Six Red Marbles to Elevate Educational Experiences and Bring Field Trips into the Digital Age

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- View Boston, the new experiential observatory encompassing the top three floors of Boston’s iconic Prudential Tower, is excited to announce their partnership with Six Red Marbles (SRM), a leading provider of innovative educational solutions, to create an enriching educational experience guests will never forget. Together, they developed 15 comprehensive lesson plans covering a diverse range of topics including history, engineering, and civics which students can complete throughout their visit at View Boston.

Developed in collaboration with Six Red Marbles’ team of experts, the curriculum includes five lesson plans based on grade level, ranging from grades three through 12. The engaging lesson plans provide visitors with an immersive, holistic experience, guiding students through the exhibits and encouraging them to explore the city's rich heritage.

“We believe that education extends far beyond the walls of a classroom,” said Justin Rink, General Manager at View Boston. “This collaboration with Six Red Marbles allows us to seamlessly integrate engaging and interactive curriculum into the exploration of our observatory, fostering a positive learning environment for students.”

Students will begin their journey on the 52nd floor, known as The View, which boasts 24-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows and uninterrupted views of Boston’s gorgeous skyline and famed landmarks. Students can dive deeper into the city with interactive digital maps called Virtual Viewers, allowing them to zoom in on various points of interest. They can also immerse themselves in interactive exhibits, including a 3D projection-mapped model of the city, an immersive theater and touchscreen technology to explore various neighborhoods, attractions and landmarks.

While making their way through View Boston, students are encouraged to scan the barcode on their ticket to curate a digital itinerary, known as the ViewPrint. Integrated with landmarks, experiences and restaurants, students can utilize their itinerary when exploring the city outside of the observatory.

"We are excited to partner with View Boston and contribute our expertise in curriculum development and instructional design to enhance the educational aspect of this incredible venue," said Craig Halper, CEO at Six Red Marbles. "Together, we are committed to providing students with a memorable and engaging experience that will inspire a love for learning and for Boston."

View Boston offers discounted student group rates for grades K-12. For more information about student group bookings, contact [email protected]. View Boston operates daily. For more information about View Boston and student group pricing, visit http://www.viewboston.com/groups.

About View Boston

View Boston is the city’s preeminent observatory experience offering unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston’s breathtaking city skyline. Encompassing the top three floors of Boston’s iconic Prudential Tower, the 59,000-square-foot destination features indoor and outdoor panoramic views of the city, an open air roof deck, two dining destinations, state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits, and more. Whether discovering famed landmarks and coveted hidden gems or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, your unforgettable Bostonian experience begins here. For more information, please visit viewboston.com or follow us on Instagram.

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles (SRM) delivers high-quality educational programs at scale and has decades of experience developing custom materials and assessments that can align with any educational standard. We have developed thousands of interactive learning programs for schools, publishers, universities, and more with the support of our global network of subject matter experts. A privately held company based in Boston, Mass., SRM brings modern, innovative instructional design, content and curriculum development, project management, and publishing to preK–12, higher education, adult learning, and publishing markets around the world.

To learn more about the services available at Six Red Marbles, contact us at: http://www.sixredmarbles.com/contact-us

