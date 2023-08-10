Viewpoint and MOKA Unite to Create Inspirational Episode on Improving Communities through Care and Compassion

The educational program and organization will be creating documentary content for distribution this year...

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the acclaimed television show hosted by the renowned actor Dennis Quaid, recently announced a partnership with MOKA, a visionary organization dedicated to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Together, they are set to produce a special episode that sheds light on the transformative impact of care and compassion in improving communities and empowering those with disabilities.

Scheduled for production later this year, the upcoming episode of Viewpoint will highlight MOKA's exceptional work in fostering positive change within communities. The show will explore how MOKA's innovative approach is making a profound difference, touching the lives of people with disabilities and bringing a positive ripple effect on the entire community.

MOKA has long been at the forefront of advocating for inclusivity and equality, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling and independent lives. By partnering with Viewpoint, MOKA aims to reach a broader audience and inspire people, communities, and organizations to join hands in creating a more caring and compassionate society for all.

"Creating inclusive communities is beneficial for both people with disabilities as well as the community around them," stated MOKA Executive Director Tracey Hamlet. "We are excited to have this unique opportunity to share why our mission is so important and how much potential for growth and prosperity there is when communities commit to inclusion. Too often these stories don't get told and we are grateful Viewpoint is providing an avenue for this imperative message."

The upcoming episode will feature personal stories, testimonials, and real-life examples of how MOKA's innovative programs and initiatives are fostering independence, breaking barriers, and empowering people to achieve their fullest potential. Additionally, the episode will underscore the importance of embracing diversity and promoting understanding, leading to a stronger and more unified society.

Viewpoint is an esteemed television show hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid that covers a diverse range of topics, from social issues to inspiring stories of human resilience. The show aims to enlighten viewers and promote meaningful conversations that spark positive change in society.

MOKA is a pioneering organization committed to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. Through innovative programs and unwavering support, MOKA fosters independence, inclusion, and personal growth for those they serve, while simultaneously creating a more compassionate and accepting community. For more information visit: http://www.moka.org

