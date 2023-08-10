Wanclouds Launches Enhanced Multi-Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery as a Service Capabilities for SAP and VMware Workloads

VPC+ platform provides those running on-premise SAP environments the ability to leverage public clouds as DR sites and ensure continuous business operations in a cost-effective manner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, today launched enhanced multi-cloud Disaster Recovery and Migrations as a Service Capabilities (DRaaS) for SAP Workloads as well as non-SAP VMware environments. For companies running SAP on VMware on-premise, or in the cloud, backing up or migrating SAP applications and HANA databases has been historically cumbersome and costly. Wanclouds' VPC+ SaaS application reduces these costs and technical complexities to bring simplicity and speed to migrating and backing up SAP applications to public clouds or across clouds.

This new managed offering comes at a time when 75% of small enterprises don't have disaster recovery plans in place. While using traditional methods and tools designed for disaster recovery leads to high costs and unnecessary delays, Wanclouds solves these business continuity issues by allowing users operating within SAP environments to discover and track all resources deployed in the cloud and create disaster recovery in minutes. Moreover, setting up an on-demand DR scenario helps users avoid the costs of building a live full replica of their primary production deployment.

Organizations running SAP and non-SAP applications on VMware can now utilize Wanclouds to backup workloads and HANA databases running anywhere on VMware to the cloud for on-demand restore in a desired cloud region. Those running SAP workloads on a public cloud can create cloud-to-cloud backups using VPC+ for on-demand restoration in the same or different areas. These workloads can be restored on demand in pre-defined regions in the cloud. Wanclouds supports IBM Cloud and AWS for SAP and other VMware disaster recovery and migration workflows. Other cloud support is coming soon, and assistance can be requested today using Wanclouds' managed offerings.

"We're excited to introduce a very simple, cost-effective, and comprehensive approach to disaster recovery for SAP workloads that turns migration and disaster recovery setup time into hours versus months," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "This managed service approach, which is automated with our SaaS delivery model, means businesses don't need to understand complicated scripting languages or legacy disaster recovery tools to ensure continuous business operations."

Enhanced capabilities designed for SAP workloads include:

VPC+ Migrations as a Service for SAP and VMware environments: Wanclouds offers expert multi-cloud migration services for workloads, data, network functions, and databases, with a white-glove approach and a skilled team to guide users through every step.

VPC+ Disaster Recovery as a Service for SAP and VMware environments: Wanclouds' Disaster Recovery as a Service provides comprehensive backup of SAP and non-SAP workloads, Hana DB, and other data running on VMware on-premise or in the cloud, including Kubernetes configurations and data, security policies, reducing RTO and RPO timings and eliminating the need for multiple products and scripts.

VPC+ Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service for SAP and VMware environments: As an added benefit, Wanclouds now offers Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS) to help enterprises reduce wasteful spending and environmental impact, with potential savings of up to 50% for enterprises running a mix of test, pre-production, and production environments in the cloud.

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

