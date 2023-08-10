X-Rite eLearning Webinar Helps Customers Go Beyond Color to Visualize Appearance in Product Design

X-Rite webinar showcases the importance of appearance on final product color and demonstrates how brands and manufacturers can capture, communicate, and digitally render appearance characteristics for a more efficient and sustainable workflow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, will host a free eLearning webinar on August 29th that goes beyond color to highlight how companies can digitally capture and communicate a material's appearance in product designs. By transforming a physical material into a digital twin or virtual prototype, automotive, electronics, apparel, and durable goods companies can streamline product design, enable remote visual approvals, and reduce oversampling.

"Both color and appearance play an essential role in product design, yet even experienced professionals may not fully understand how a material's appearance attributes such as texture, gloss, reflection, or other special effects will impact the product's final color," said Thomas Meeker, 3D solution architect, X-Rite. "In this webinar, we discuss the importance of appearance on final color and demonstrate how to capture, communicate, and digitally render appearance characteristics for use across multifunctional teams and with suppliers around the globe."

During this webinar, attendees will:

Watch a demonstration of the latest release of X-Rite's appearance software, PANTORA™.

See how PANTORA connects with X-Rite Ci7000 benchtop Series, MA-T12 multi-angle, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers to capture color and appearance.

Discover how to measure and import data directly into PANTORA to store, edit, and create virtual material samples for plastics, metals, fabrics, leather, meshes, paints, and structured coatings.

Learn how Appearance Exchange Format (AxF™) data can be shared across Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), CAD, and 3D rendering software.

"Digital material twins can be used at each step of the product development process, from marketing to production and quality control, to ensure a consistent representation in both the virtual and physical world," continued Meeker. "This revolutionary technology enables companies to innovate and accelerate the design to manufacturing process by remotely assessing variations, ensuring products are within tolerance, and verifying all aspects of a final assembled product."

The webinar will be held Tuesday, August 29 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/webinars/leveraging-color-and-appearance-for-product-design

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.

