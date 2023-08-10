'Minnie the Hen Gets a Family' is set for a new marketing campaign

Heartwarming children's story is about a hen who mysteriously turns up on a couple's doorstep looking for a home and a family of her own

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set for a new marketing campaign for 2023, Wanda Perry announces the release of "Minnie the Hen Gets a Family" (published by AuthorHouse in July 2008.). This is a heartwarming children's story about a hen who mysteriously turns up on a couple's doorstep looking for a home and a family of her own, making a drastic decision to achieve her dreams.

Mr. and Mrs. Perenes discover a wayward cat and hen under a tree in their backyard. When neither animal leaves, the couple gives them some food, then names and a place to sleep. While the cat, Allie, soon moves on to the neighbors', the hen, Minnie, stays. Soon, Minnie lays eggs, but they do not hatch. When Mr. Perenes moves her to check on them, she flies into a tree on the other side of the fence.

Mr. and Mrs. Perenes decide that they want to help provide Minnie with a family. When the hen returns, they go to a neighboring farm to acquire some chicken eggs for Minnie to sit on. She quickly takes to the new eggs and, a few weeks later, is a proud mother. The Perenes set a time for the neighborhood kids to come see the hen and her five yellow chicks – quite a treat, since many of the kids have never seen a hen or chicks before.

"From the start of this story, with the strange appearance of a hen and a cat on the front lawn of the old, old house which Mr. and Mrs. Perenes witnessed as they came home one day and how that through the story of Minnie's patience and persistence in getting a family, readers can relate somehow to a time past. Those times when they had a pet, lived in an older home, or even knows of an old house where this could cause them to imagine that strange things could have happened," Perry says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Perry answered, "One might consider that life is full of surprises that can be challenge, which may result in some very rewarding situations. Also, Minnie exemplifies determination and persistence." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/267369-minnie-the-hen-gets-a-family

"Minnie the Hen Gets a Family"

By Wanda Perry

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 34 pages | ISBN 9781434364807

E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781481737906

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Wanda Perry was born near McKinney, Texas and lived on a farm during much of her childhood. She worked in the real estate industry for some time before obtaining a bachelor's degree in science from Texas Woman's University of Denton, Texas. She later received a Texas Educator Certificate and taught school. In addition to that, through Texas Woman's University, she became a member of Sigma Tau Delta, an International English Honor Society. She has a passion for promoting literacy and keeping storytelling alive while creating an insatiable desire in children to hear, read, and write stories. She presently works in the field of education. She resides with her husband in the Gainesville, Texas area where they enjoy spending time with their family, reading and traveling as well as being involved in church activities.

