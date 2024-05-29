Allan M. Siegel Honored as Washinton D.C.'s 2024 Trial Lawyer of the Year

Partner of highly esteemed Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel wins prestigious award for courtroom prowess and industry leadership

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel Personal Injury Lawyers announced today partner Allan Siegel has been awarded the 2024 Trial Lawyer of the Year Award by the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. Siegel recently received the award at the organization's Annual Awards Dinner.

Mr. Siegel concentrates his practice on cases involving serious personal injuries resulting from automobile and commercial vehicle negligence, premises liability, and medical malpractice. He has tried or settled over a thousand cases in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. He was co-counsel in a medical malpractice case in which he and his co-counsel obtained a $17 million dollar verdict, which was the largest personal injury verdict in DC Superior Court in over 20 years. In 2023 and 2024 he collected over $30 million on behalf of injured clients.

Siegel is Board-Certified in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a prestigious certification earned by only 3% of attorneys in the United States.

Allan Siegel's courtroom skills are well-renowned both regionally and nationally. He has been named one of Washington's "Top Lawyers" by Washingtonian Magazine every year the magazine has conducted the survey for the past 20 years. , and in 2023 was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the magazine. He has also been named to the Washington DC Super Lawyers® "Top 100" list for the past seven consecutive years, and has been named a "Best Lawyer" by Best Lawyers® consecutively since 2019.

Siegel is also a cornerstone in the legal community. He is a Past President of the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and currently serves as a Board of Governor for the American Association for Justice (AAJ), a national organization whose primary purpose is to promote the civil justice system in America. He is also the current Chair of AAJ's Bus Litigation Group and serves on the Board of Directors of AAJ's Trucking Litigation Group, Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group, Ride Share Litigation Group, and Distracted Driving Litigation Group.

Allan Siegel lectures across the country on personal injury topics. Over the past two years he was invited to speak in Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, South Carolina, and Tennessee about cases involving brain injury, truck crashes and bus crashes.

He graduated magna cum laude in 1991 from The George Washington University and earned his J.D. from The George Washington University's National Law Center in 1994 where he graduated with honors. He is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel

For over 50 years, the lawyers at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel have been fighting for individuals injured as a result of negligence. The firm built its reputation on an unwavering commitment to aggressive and creative litigation strategies seeking to assure clients receive complete justice. The firm focuses on helping individuals who have suffered personal injury, including brain injury or death, from motor vehicle, truck, and tractor-trailer collisions, bus and train collisions and incident, medical malpractice, and unsafe premises. Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel has produced four Presidents of the Trial Lawyers' Association, and its partners are routinely recognized as leaders in their field by Best Lawyers®, Washington DC Super Lawyers®, Washingtonian Magazine, and other publications. If you, or a loved one, has been injured, call (202) 659-8600, or visit our website to learn more.

