Alleged Bias in Custody Evaluation Process Hinders Rabbi Russell Rabichev's First Amendment Rights

Rabbi Rabichev claims religious and gender bias in custody proceedings amid ongoing legal battle in Los Angeles Superior Court

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi Russell Rabichev, a Jewish civil rights leader, is challenging what he believes to be bias in the custody evaluation process during his ongoing family court case in Los Angeles. Rabbi Rabichev, who has long advocated for First Amendment rights and justice, alleges that Lilit Khachatryan, the petitioner in his case, has intentionally obstructed his right to a fair and impartial evaluation by refusing his request to substitute with a male Parenting Plan Assessor.

Rabbi Rabichev claims that his request to have a male evaluator was denied without just cause, which he believes reflects an underlying gender bias in favor of the mother of his children. "By denying this simple request, the court is not only disregarding my rights but is also promoting gender bias in the custody process." said Rabbi Rabichev.

The request to substitute a male representative for the Parenting Plan Assessor was intended to ensure that the evaluation process remained neutral and balanced. Rabbi Rabichev believes that such decisions are reflective of systemic biases in the family court system, where fathers often face challenges in securing fair custody arrangements.

In addition to his concerns about gender bias, Rabbi Rabichev has expressed frustration with the obstruction of communication from opposing counsel, including Attorney Erin M. Hamor of Lozano Smith, who represents the petitioner. Rabbi Rabichev's team alleges that efforts to engage with Attorney Hamor have been met with hostility, including dropped calls and refusals to transfer him to the attorney. These actions, Rabbi Rabichev argues, have hindered his ability to engage in the legal process and exercise his First Amendment rights.

Rabbi Rabichev is determined to see justice served not just for himself, but for all parents—especially fathers—who may face similar religious and gender bias in family court proceedings. "This fight is not just about me," Rabbi Rabichev states. "It's about the future of First Amendment rights and ensuring that every parent is treated with fairness and dignity in the eyes of the law."

The case is scheduled for a hearing before the Honorable Judge in Department 65 at the Metropolitan Courthouse on May 2, 2025, at 8:30 AM, located at 1945 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007.

