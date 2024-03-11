Armatec Global Appoints Esteemed Legal Veteran Errol Shifman Esq. as U.S. General Counsel

"Errol Shifman's impressive track record and legal acumen will be invaluable to our team as we navigate the complexities of the tech industry. His leadership and ethical guidance will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success." Post this

Prior to joining Armatec Global, Mr. Shifman served as General Counsel for a publicly traded technology firm, guiding them through a successful IPO. His expertise in corporate governance, intellectual property, and complex litigation has made significant impacts on the companies he has served. His role as a part-time City Court Judge for the City of Scottsdale, Arizona further showcases his breadth of knowledge and understanding of the law.

In his new role, Mr. Shifman will oversee all legal aspects of Armatec Global, from litigation management to contract negotiations, intellectual property, and compliance with international, federal, and state regulations. His vision for the legal department aligns with the company's ethos of fostering innovation within a framework of integrity and legal compliance.

"Armatec Global stands at the forefront of technological innovation, and I am honored to join a team that is not only passionate about their work but also deeply committed to ethical practices," said Mr. Shifman. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure we continue to lead with confidence in our legal and regulatory environments."

CEO of Armatec Global, Roanne Monte, expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Shifman's appointment: "Errol's impressive track record and legal acumen will be invaluable to our team as we navigate the complexities of the tech industry. His leadership and ethical guidance will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success."

Mr. Shifman's commitment to mentorship and community engagement aligns with Armatec Global's values of giving back to the community and fostering the next generation of legal and technology professionals.

