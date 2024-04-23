Assured Data Protection Launches Canada Data Center to Ensure Data Sovereignty Protection for Local Customers

Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, today announced the launch of its first Canadian data center, designed to meet the data sovereignty requirements of local customers. In establishing this latest data center, Assured continues to build on its vision of making sophisticated data protection accessible worldwide.
HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, today announced the launch of its first Canadian data center, designed to meet the data sovereignty requirements of local customers. In establishing this latest data center, Assured continues to build on its vision of making sophisticated data protection accessible worldwide.
Increasingly, customers are looking to Assured to help them navigate complex data sovereignty and privacy laws, in addition to their disaster recovery and immutable backup needs. This can pose challenges for non-U.S. organizations that may have their own data sovereignty and privacy regulations to comply with, preventing them from having data reside in a U.S. facility. The same can also apply to U.S. organizations with Canadian subsidiaries. It's in response to this need and the opportunities presented by the size of the data protection market in Canada, that Assured has established this data center.
The new Canadian data center also helps customers overcome potential issues related to latency in data transfer for organizations needing to utilize a North American data center from a distant geographical location, which can present responsiveness challenges in specific situations.
Assured's rapid data center rollout model
As a company that is committed to meeting the evolving needs of customers, Assured has established a model that guarantees a new data center can be brought online in a matter of weeks following approval, instead of months. This efficient process is achieved by utilizing a standard footprint and design that can be easily matched to customer needs and rapidly deployed.
Ian Thompson, Global Chief Security Officer of Assured Data Protection, commented: "The new Canadian data center represents an exciting and strategic opportunity for Assured, and one that will provide real value to organizations in Canada, the U.S. and beyond. It demonstrates Assured's commitment to serve our growing global customer base in alignment with their changing needs, which go beyond disaster recovery. Data sovereignty and privacy are critical concerns for all sectors now and we're pleased to be able to serve this growing need. We'll continue to expand our global data center footprint in line with demand, using our rapid rollout model."
Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels & Alliances at Rubrik said: "As a trusted partner, Rubrik is proud to support Assured's new Canadian data center—an important step in meeting global customers where they are. This expanded data center footprint can help even more organizations manage business requirements to better enable cyber resilience."
To book a meeting with the Assured Data Protection team, please contact us at [email protected].
Media Contact
Matthew Valleskey, Assured Data Protection, 7038884783, [email protected], www.assured-dp.com
Ryan Waters, Waters Agency, 44 (0) 7830 105 676, [email protected]
SOURCE Assured Data Protection
Share this article