Assured Data Protection Launches Canada Data Center to Ensure Data Sovereignty Protection for Local Customers

The new Canadian data center also helps customers overcome potential issues related to latency in data transfer for organizations needing to utilize a North American data center from a distant geographical location, which can present responsiveness challenges in specific situations.

Assured's rapid data center rollout model

As a company that is committed to meeting the evolving needs of customers, Assured has established a model that guarantees a new data center can be brought online in a matter of weeks following approval, instead of months. This efficient process is achieved by utilizing a standard footprint and design that can be easily matched to customer needs and rapidly deployed.

Ian Thompson, Global Chief Security Officer of Assured Data Protection, commented: "The new Canadian data center represents an exciting and strategic opportunity for Assured, and one that will provide real value to organizations in Canada, the U.S. and beyond. It demonstrates Assured's commitment to serve our growing global customer base in alignment with their changing needs, which go beyond disaster recovery. Data sovereignty and privacy are critical concerns for all sectors now and we're pleased to be able to serve this growing need. We'll continue to expand our global data center footprint in line with demand, using our rapid rollout model."

Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels & Alliances at Rubrik said: "As a trusted partner, Rubrik is proud to support Assured's new Canadian data center—an important step in meeting global customers where they are. This expanded data center footprint can help even more organizations manage business requirements to better enable cyber resilience."

