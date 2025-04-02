Atrend Capital Announces Global Investment Masters Tournament to Bridge International Strategies with India's Market

Bringing Global Investment Expertise to India: Atrend Capital Unveils International Tournament for Fund Managers

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrend Capital, a newly launched investment platform backed by M&G Investments, Doo Group, and Axis Capital, has announced the launch of the Global Investment Masters Tournament, an initiative aimed at fostering cross-border investment collaboration and knowledge exchange. The tournament will bring together fund managers from five countries to engage with India's growing investor base through a structured, performance-based competition.

The announcement coincides with Atrend Capital's broader market entry, integrating global asset management expertise, fintech solutions, and domestic financial services to provide technology-enabled investment strategies tailored to Indian investors.

Industry Leaders Driving Innovation

Vikas Pershad, Head of Asian Equities at M&G Investments, has been appointed Chief Investment Officer for Asia at Atrend Capital. In his role, he will oversee investment strategy, product development, and regional client engagement, leveraging his experience in Asian financial markets.

Atrend Capital is the result of a strategic partnership between:

M&G Investments – Nearly 100 years of active asset management experience, with a track record in equity and fixed-income markets.

Doo Group – A global fintech provider offering trading infrastructure across 140+ markets, integrating blockchain-enabled settlement technology.

Axis Capital – A leading Indian financial services firm with extensive market reach and regulatory expertise.

"Our goal is to connect international investment methodologies with India's evolving financial landscape," said Vikas Pershad. "Through this tournament, we aim to create a platform that fosters innovation, strategic collaboration, and investor engagement."

Global Investment Masters Tournament: Structure and Objectives

The tournament will feature investment professionals from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, evaluated based on three performance dimensions:

Investor Engagement (30%) – Public voting via the Atrend App to assess strategy credibility.

Capital Allocation (40%) – Real investments allocated to each strategy (custodied by Atrend Capital).

Risk-Adjusted Returns (30%) – Performance measured over 60 days to ensure sustainability.

Atrend Capital's Investment Solutions

Beyond the tournament, Atrend Capital will offer structured investment solutions tailored to diverse market conditions, including:

Shield Mountain Plan – A defensive investment model incorporating macroeconomic and geopolitical indicators.

Starlink Strategy – Utilizing satellite and IoT data to anticipate sector movements.

SmartWealth Ecosystem – Multi-currency asset allocation (USD/INR) with risk management tools.

Investor Participation and Launch Incentives

To mark its entry into the market, Atrend Capital is offering 1,000 premium investor accounts in India and the region, valid until October 31, 2025. Benefits include:

Reduced management fees for the first year.

Exclusive access to investment strategy dashboards.

Regular insights from Atrend Capital's expert research team.

About Atrend Capital

Atrend Capital is an investment platform created through the collaboration of M&G Investments, Doo Group, and Axis Capital. It provides portfolio management, real-time market analytics, and regulatory-compliant investment solutions tailored to the Indian financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://atrendcapital.com/.

Media Contact

Eric Tan, Atrend Capital, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://atrendcapital.com/

SOURCE Atrend Capital