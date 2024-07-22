Aura Biosciences Invests in InstantGMP QMS for Clinical Research Quality Assurance

"Partnering with InstantGMP has provided us with the tools to ensure that our research and development processes are not only efficient but also more effective," stated Ryan Clarke, Senior Manager Quality Systems at Aura Biosciences. Post this

To streamline their research and development processes, Aura Biosciences has invested in InstantGMP's Quality Management System (QMS). The QMS software system enables Aura Biosciences to meticulously manage the quality of their clinical research, ensuring that the drug conjugates they create are carefully controlled and compliant with the highest standards.

"Our QMS is designed to support Aura Biosciences' innovative approach to cancer treatment by providing a centralized platform for managing specifications, deviation tracking, root cause identification, and investigations. This systematic approach to quality assurance ensures that every step of their process is meticulously documented and controlled," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP.

"Partnering with InstantGMP has provided us with the tools to ensure that our research and development processes are not only efficient but also more effective," stated Ryan Clarke, Senior Manager Quality Systems at Aura Biosciences.

InstantGMP is excited to see the advancements Aura Biosciences will achieve with the support of our QMS. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing top-tier quality management solutions for innovative companies in the clinical research and development industries. We look forward to contributing to Aura Biosciences' success in developing groundbreaking oncology therapeutics.

To learn more about InstantGMP QMS and the solutions it provides for clinical research quality assurance processes, please contact us to schedule a demonstration of our software system.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

