Barrier Breaking Brand ShikSona Beauty Unveils the In The Spotlight Lipstick Collection

1. Focal Point: For those craving a deeper, more alluring lip, this lipstick showcases a shimmering copper brown halo surrounding a luxurious dark brown matte center. For use on eyes, lips and cheeks, Focal Point adds drama and depth with its shimmering copper with a rich dark brown matte base.

2. Limelight: Offering effortless sophistication, this dual-tone shade features a shimmery cool pink halo encircling a pink mauve matte center, perfect for transitioning seamlessly from day to night. Multi-use as eyeshadow, blush, or lipstick, the shimmery pink outer rim perfectly pops the pout of lips, adds an instant highlight to cheeks, and brightens eyes in one effortless swoop.

3. Center of Attention: Breaking barriers by combining beauty with skincare, this lipstick boasts an alluring pink mauve matte exterior infused with a luminous Vitamin E glitter balm core, nurturing your lips while stealing the spotlight. Hydrating and nourishing while adding pops of color to eyes, lips and cheeks.

With these three lavish additions, ShikSona promises an extension of their signature multi-purpose experience, offering richly pigmented formulas consisting of exclusively clean, vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free ingredients.

"We are so excited to introduce our In the Spotlight collection that contains the ultimate multi-use/multi-purpose lipsticks," says Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi. "Not only does this collection include innovative and versatile halo lipstick bullets that blend both shimmer and matte colors with one easy swipe on eyes, cheeks, and lips---but it also debuts the first ShikSona Beauty product with a combination of both color and skincare --- our Center of Attention halo bullet that has a Vitamin E balm encircled by a halo of color!

Are you ready to take center stage? The In The Spotlight collection is now available at shiksonabeauty.com.

About ShikSona Beauty:

Co-Founded by sisters Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi, ShikSona Beauty aims to empower every woman to conquer each day with elegance and ease through the brand's products. Boasting a range of beauty gems including nude lipgloss shades, two-in-one split shade lipsticks, and their newly launched skincare products, the throughline of ShikSona Beauty is versatility, multi-use, and multi-purpose. Additionally, the brand is proudly vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Experience the ShikSona difference – where beauty is a celebration of you.

Website: shiksonabeauty.com

IG: instagram.com/shiksonabeauty

Media Contact

Jakob Balen, RAGDOLL PR, 1 3105033376, [email protected]

SOURCE RAGDOLL PR