Big Ass Dog Company Partners With Howie Mandel to Take Over the Big Apple in October

In addition to the national spots, BADCO is making its mark in New York City with eye-catching billboards across Times Square and high-traffic areas in Manhattan, putting big dogs products (and big personalities) front and center for all to see.

Born out of frustration and inspired by a beloved Neapolitan Mastiff named Dino, BADCO was founded by dog lovers Drew, Apryll and Jason to solve a long-overlooked problem: why isn't anyone making quality gear for giant dogs?

"This campaign is a celebration of the big dog community," said Apryll, Co-Founder and spokesperson for Big Ass Dog Company. "We've always believed that big dogs deserve gear that's as strong, smart and stylish as they are. Partnering with Howie and showing up in such a massive way helps us bring that message to the world."

BADCO now leads the category with innovative and durable products made specifically for large and giant breeds. The brand's fan-favorite pick includes the Gigantic Ass Bed, a 79" x 36" orthopedic bed built with military-grade fabric, reinforced seams and memory foam that actually holds its shape under 200+ pounds of dog.

Beyond bold gear, BADCO is also giving back through its AmbASSador Program, donating 10% of qualifying revenues to animal rescues and charities across the U.S.

For more information about the brand, visit http://www.bigassdog.co.

