Big Ass Dog Company Partners With Howie Mandel to Take Over the Big Apple in October

The bold pet brand for giant breed dogs launches national commercials and NYC billboards featuring Mandel and massive pups.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Ass Dog Company (BADCO), the unapologetic brand built for dogs who break the mold, is going big—really big—this October with the debut of its first national commercial campaign and a high-impact billboard takeover in New York City. Partnering with comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel, the campaign brings massive visibility to the brand, redefining the oversized dog gear industry.
The campaign features the big problems that come with big dogs, with Mandel lending his signature humor and heart to showcase the challenges and joys of owning large dogs and the gear that actually meets their needs. Commercials are currently airing on major networks such as Bravo, HGTV, Comedy Central, Food Network, and Discovery.
In addition to the national spots, BADCO is making its mark in New York City with eye-catching billboards across Times Square and high-traffic areas in Manhattan, putting big dogs products (and big personalities) front and center for all to see.
Born out of frustration and inspired by a beloved Neapolitan Mastiff named Dino, BADCO was founded by dog lovers Drew, Apryll and Jason to solve a long-overlooked problem: why isn't anyone making quality gear for giant dogs?
"This campaign is a celebration of the big dog community," said Apryll, Co-Founder and spokesperson for Big Ass Dog Company. "We've always believed that big dogs deserve gear that's as strong, smart and stylish as they are. Partnering with Howie and showing up in such a massive way helps us bring that message to the world."
BADCO now leads the category with innovative and durable products made specifically for large and giant breeds. The brand's fan-favorite pick includes the Gigantic Ass Bed, a 79" x 36" orthopedic bed built with military-grade fabric, reinforced seams and memory foam that actually holds its shape under 200+ pounds of dog.
Beyond bold gear, BADCO is also giving back through its AmbASSador Program, donating 10% of qualifying revenues to animal rescues and charities across the U.S.
For more information about the brand, visit http://www.bigassdog.co.
