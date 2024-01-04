BioCellgraft Finalizes Commercialization Agreement with Celularity For The Manufacture and Distribution of Products for Therapeutic Use in Oral Healthcare

BioCellgraft is pioneering the way for the use of human connective tissue matrix (HCTM) products in dentistry, implantology, and periodontology to treat unmet oral healthcare conditions Post this

"We are excited to partner with a company as innovative and capable as Celularity, whose exceptional leadership makes this endeavor and mission a pleasure. There is a tremendous opportunity to assist oral healthcare practitioners managing very challenging indications, which often involve long, recurring, and painful procedures requiring many visits. BioCellgraft intends to help change this paradigm by bringing Celularity's exceptional biomaterial products to the dental market in the United States," said Michel Dard, DDS, MS, Ph.D., BioCellgraft's CEO. Dr. Dard is a well-known expert and author on dental practices involving implantology and has trained and educated many clinicians in oral care around the world while also holding post as a leading executive with major dental entities globally. "With Michel Dard leading our organization, our reach to practitioners in the oral healthcare market spans to every inch of the globe, giving us the opportunity to provide patients in need access to this innovative biomaterial technology," said Michael Wilhelm, Founder, Chairman and EVP of Partnerships and Investor Relations.

According to Precedence Research, the global dental implant market was estimated at US$4.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$6.31 billion in the U.S. by 2030 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The U.S. dental implant and final abutment market is valued at US$1.4 billion in 2022 and expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$2.2 billion in 2029 according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. In addition, the gingivitis/periodontal market involving the necessary treatment of soft and hard tissue (gum and bone) has a market value of US$7 billion according to Future Market Insights. "Studies have determined that in the age group of 20-35 years, 43.25% of individuals have a thin gingival biotype. This staggering number of individuals implies a very large number of likely procedures in addition to procedures to treat other diseases that we anticipate supporting with these biomaterials," said Dr. Dard.

"Oral health is fundamental to general health and wellness and has far reaching impacts on quality of life. The opportunity to manufacture placental-derived biomaterials for distribution by BioCellgraft will bring our exceptional, proven technology to the management of oral healthcare concerns and fill the treatment gap for patients who suffer from soft tissue and hard tissue conditions. I believe this represents a very large, currently under-served market opportunity and am very excited to work with renowned experts such as Dr. Dard and his team to deploy existing technology as well as innovate together to address a wide range of dental and oral surgical conditions" said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity's Founder, CEO, and Chairman.

Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

About BioCellgraft, Inc.

In the realm of oral health, the absence of effective regenerative therapies for soft and hard tissues remains a significant concern. Patients worldwide grapple with issues such as degenerating gums, gum recession, and thin biotypes, necessitating innovative solutions.

BioCellgraft is a pioneering oral healthcare focused development and commercialization company driven by experienced dental experts and educators aimed at revolutionizing oral healthcare through groundbreaking regenerative therapies. BioCellgraft represents the epitome of innovation in oral healthcare, catering to unmet needs within the dental landscape. Our focus lies in the development and delivery of regenerative treatments that enhance both soft and hard tissues in the oral cavity. Leveraging the Human Connective Tissue Matrix (HCTM), our suite of products introduces novel possibilities in tissue regeneration.

