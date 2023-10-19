Brandless Announces Two New Management Team Leaders: Tiffany Vail and Jeff Lind

Brandless named Tiffany Vail as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a Director to support the Company's continued strategy and execution. Jeff Lind was named Chief Operating Officer ("COO") to oversee improvements in operations and drive profitability. Matt Durham remains as President. Post this

"With the recent shift in capital markets and interest rates, now is the right time to focus on optimizing the balance of profitability and growth for our core brands and the Brandless platform." said Clarke, "Tiffany comes with a remarkable background at the intersection of consumer, technology and corporate restructure. Prior to being appointed as CEO of Brandless, she co-founded and scaled Wander, a world-renowned VR travel app and was also COO of Denik, another of Utah's fastest growing businesses in the consumer sector. She was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and improvements and delivered significant profitability improvements for both companies. We are grateful and excited to have Tiffany at the helm to lead Brandless through its next phase of growth."

Clark continued, "We are also excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Lind as COO. Jeff began his career on Wall Street, where he specialized in derivatives, M&A and financial valuation. He previously worked in M&A and high finance for nearly 10 years before starting Codeword, Utah's largest digital advertising agency, now headquartered in NYC. In 2018, Jeff managed the sale of Codeword, which closed January of 2019, to WE Communications, and until recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Color Factory, a market leader in experiential art museums."

Clarke added, "We are excited about the addition of Tiffany and Jeff to the team and confident in each of them and their proven history of strengthening the bottom line. We look forward to supporting them in creating and implementing strong operational and financial capabilities that will empower our teams and accelerate our efforts to guide Brandless to sustainable, long-term growth."

"I am excited and energized to lead the Brandless effort to achieve profitability and to support the acquisition and growth of mission-driven, better-for-you, better-for-the-planet products," said Vail. "I am grateful for the foundations laid by Cydni Tetro and her team and for Clarke Capital and its partners. I can't wait to delight more consumers with more mission-driven products and brands that consumers trust and love."

Previously funded by SoftBank's Vision Fund, Brandless validated the DTC consumer packaged goods market and became the fastest growing values-driven marketplace. Excited about Brandless' strong foundation and growth potential, strategic family office Clarke Capital Partners acquired Brandless in 2020.

Clark continued, "We deeply appreciate the unwavering support and partnership of all our stakeholders on this remarkable journey. We look forward to navigating through the current changes and working together to steer Brandless towards a brighter future."

Brandless is headquartered in the Silicon Slopes region of Utah. Clarke Capital has been a part of the success of many values-driven companies over the years, including Clearlink, PetIQ, Contour and Better Choice Company.

"Clarke Capital remains a strategic partner for Brandless," said Vail, the new CEO of Brandless. "We are grateful for their support in both contributing and raising capital and in taking the next step to professionalize our organization in a competitive environment. They've been an incredible partner, helping Brandless expand its portfolio and strengthen its acquisition strategy to acquire mission-driven better-for-you brands."

For more information about Brandless and its full suite of products, please visit Brandless.com. For more information about Clarke Capital, please visit www.clarkecp.com.

ABOUT BRANDLESS

Brandless is a consumer products platform with "better-for-you" products and brands that help people, families and the planet live healthier. We offer consumers a curated collection of mission-driven brands across DTC, Amazon and retail that are exceptional and accessible. In 24 months, Brandless has grown from $1.5M to $100M fueled by acquiring 4 mission-driven like-minded brands and growing the business organically, with an average of 20-30% YoY growth. For more information about Brandless and its full suite of products, please visit Brandless.com.

Media Contact

[email protected], Onward Partners LLC, 1 801-602-8744, [email protected]

SOURCE Brandless