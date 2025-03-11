Brett Forman Named Brokerage Manager for Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty in Scarsdale

Real estate expert brings over 22 years of real estate and sales experience to new role

SCARSDALE, N.Y., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Brett Forman will assume the role of Brokerage Manager for the firm's brokerage in Scarsdale, N.Y. Forman brings over 22 years of real estate and sales experience to the position including significant expertise in the luxury market. He has represented clients in over $1 billion in real estate transactions across Westchester County, New York City, the Hamptons, Connecticut and Florida.

Throughout his career, Forman has guided high-net-worth and high-profile individuals through some of the most competitive market conditions. He has held executive leadership roles where he focused on growth strategies, coaching top agents, and elevating personal brands. In addition, Forman has made appearances sharing his real estate expertise with FOX Business, CNBC, Bloomberg, and even Bravo's Real Housewives of New York. He has also been a featured speaker with investment bank and financial services institutions including Morgan Stanley and Jefferies.

Most recently, Forman served as Managing Director & Broker of Record with Christie's International Real Estate in Manhattan.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brett to our team. With over 22 years of luxury real estate experience, he brings exceptional expertise, a passion for service, and a deep commitment to the business," said Carolyn Fugere, Co-President and Chief Sales Officer for Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "I look forward to the impact he will have on our agents and clients."

"I strive to bring a visionary mindset, a collaborative leadership style, and a deep understanding of luxury real estate," Forman said. "I thrive on optimizing processes, streamlining operations, and driving revenue growth, and greatly look forward to leveraging all my experience in my new role with Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty."

Forman has deep roots in the Westchester County community. He and his wife, Dana, raised their two children in lower Westchester for 18 years, living in New Rochelle, Larchmont, and Scarsdale. He has served on the Larchmont Zoning Board of Appeals for six years. When he's not driving business growth and empowering agents, he can be found enjoying tennis, golf, boating, and skiing.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

Media Contact

Andrew Wood, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected], williampitt.com

SOURCE William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty