British Swim School Dives into West Portland Suburbs with New Location

"British Swim School's philosophy of tailoring the program around the child's skill level and ensuring their safety in water resonated with us deeply, especially given our personal experiences," said Jisha Santiago, British Swim School franchise owner. "This venture is not just a business for us, but a mission to teach life-saving skills and cultivate a love for swimming within our community."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

Alex Santiago is all too familiar with these statistics. A personal tragedy from his youth further fueled their resolve to promote water safety.

"Growing up in India, a dear friend of mine tragically drowned during a swim class," Alex recalled. "That incident left a deep imprint on me, underscoring the imperative of vigilant water safety measures and proficient swimming skills."

The Santiagos are already planning their second pool location, which will open in Hillsboro in the new year. This pool plans to offer lessons on Mondays through Wednesdays.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex and Jisha Santiago to our British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Their dedication to water safety education and their genuine understanding of the positive impact it can have on people's lives and the community at large aligns perfectly with our core values."

