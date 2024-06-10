Buzz Solutions, an AI Company for Visual Intelligence, Joins Esri Partner Network Silver Program

As a part of Esri's partner network, we can offer our clients an additional layer of geographic information that contextualizes grid anomalies and enables them to act faster to build a more resilient energy network. Post this

Esri's powerful geographic science and geospatial intelligence technology furthers Buzz's mission to safeguard the world's energy infrastructure. Using Esri's technology, Buzz can more quickly and effectively identify physical infrastructure anomalies that, when unaddressed, pose major threats to the grid. Further, when analyzed together, Buzz and Esri's data provide a clearer picture of the health of the nation's utility system and identify areas for improvement with data at the core.

"GIS and AI technologies can help to build a more sustainable world, and this is a vision that we share with Buzz Solutions," said Matt Piper, Global Director Industry Solutions: Utilities, Telecom, Water, AEC at Esri. "The ongoing transformation of the energy grid plays a big part in both environmental and societal sustainability and innovative solutions such as those provided by Buzz, are leading the way for better infrastructure inspections with the power of AI. We welcome them to the Esri Partner Network."

"The health of our utility infrastructure varies widely and often depends on regional environmental factors. Wildfires in the West, hurricanes in the Southeast and extreme winter conditions in the Northeast and Midwest all present different challenges for power utilities," said Buzz CTO, COO and co-founder Vikhyat Chaudhry. "As a part of Esri's partner network, we can offer our clients an additional layer of geographic information that contextualizes grid anomalies and enables them to act faster to build a more resilient energy network."

About Buzz Solutions

Buzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit http://www.buzzsolutions.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

