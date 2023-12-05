Buzz Solutions Joins Forces With Southern California Edison to Reinforce the Utility's Substation Security System

The concerning surge in substation attacks underscores the urgency of our commitment to developing innovative solutions that bolster grid resiliency and mitigate costly power disruptions that communities and cities rely on. Post this

Prior to partnering with Buzz Solutions, SCE relied on sporadic, manual site visits to prevent substation attacks, thefts and damages. PowerGUARD uses AI to provide relevant insights about each substation to utility personnel, reduce unnecessary truck rolls, and offer around-the-clock security and peace of mind. Trained to identify unauthorized facility entrances, violations of personnel safety, high energy release events and high-temperature events, Buzz offers robust infrastructure monitoring for both manned and unmanned substation facilities.

"The concerning surge in substation attacks underscores the urgency of our commitment to developing innovative solutions that bolster grid resiliency and mitigate costly power disruptions that communities and cities rely on," said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and co-founder of Buzz Solutions. "Our partnership with Southern California Edison not only exemplifies this dedication but emphasizes the immense value of collaboration in securing the future of energy infrastructure."

With PowerGUARD, SCE is able to reduce the number of manual site visits, reduce costs related to equipment damage, theft and attack, and comply with increased societal and governmental pressure to better secure its substations.

"Buzz's PowerGUARD has been a transformative solution, significantly altering the way we respond to substation threats in real-time," said Ben Almendarez, Southern California Edison Manager of Substation Maintenance Programs. "This partnership will not only reduce outages for our valued customers but also generate substantial cost savings for our organization. It's a pivotal step towards modernizing our grid, strengthening security, and fulfilling our environmental commitments efficiently."

Core capabilities of Buzz's PowerGUARD for substation condition monitoring include:

24/7 Surveillance and Condition Monitoring Alerting System

Intrusion monitoring and security surveillance using AI algorithms

Perimeter monitoring leveraging RGB and thermal imaging

Condition-based monitoring using on-the-edge and on-premise deployment of AI

Detection of high energy release events

Monitoring of high temperatures due to electrical asset failures

To learn more about Buzz Solutions' substation surveillance and assessment product and use case, visit: https://www.buzzsolutions.co/substation-infographic

About Buzz Solutions

Buzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint and MaC Ventures and is proudly supported by additional investors including POWER Engineers, Blackhorn Ventures, Vodia Ventures, and Ulu Ventures. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit http://www.buzzsolutions.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

