Bynder CEO Reveals How to Market a Product in Times of Financial Crisis [DesignRush Spotlight]

57% of B2B marketers said their budgets are the same or lesser than that of 2021. DesignRush interviewed the CEO of Bynder, a digital asset management platform, to delve into ways of navigating financial crisis with digital asset management and risk taking in marketing.

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Integrate and Demand Metric study, almost 60% of marketers work with budgets that are equal to or smaller than those from two years ago. These tighter budgets emphasize the need to be frugal, but also daring and strategic, in the times of financial downturns and other economic challenges.

In the latest interview, DesignRush sat down with Warren Daniels, the CEO of Bynder, the leading digital asset management platform, to discuss the evolution of buyer behavior in 2024, how marketers should adapt for success, and the opportunities to increase efficiency brought by generative AI.

"Understanding your buyers' needs is crucial, along with adjusting to the changing sales cycles," says Warren. "The key takeaway is to understand your buyer and adjust your messaging to resonate with their current mindset."

Highlights of our interview with Warren include:

Mitigating the impact of the financial crisis in the US

Assessing how pricing changes affect customer loyalty

Leveraging digital asset management to navigate the financial crisis

Risk-taking in marketing during crisis periods

The role of agency directories in helping companies cut costs

Impact of AI on modern marketing practices

The full episode is now available on YouTube and Spotify:

