Car Buyers Can Now Buy a New Honda from Home in the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Area

Drivers can purchase a new Honda from home at the Capital Honda dealership in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, the premier Honda dealership in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, is excited to announce the availability of its Buy from Home option for car buyers. This innovative program allows customers to purchase a new Honda vehicle from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

With the Buy from Home option, customers can browse the dealership's extensive inventory of new Honda vehicles and used cars online, explore detailed vehicle information, view photos and even take virtual tours of vehicles they are interested in. Once they have found the perfect vehicle, buyers can complete the entire purchasing process remotely, including financing and trade-in evaluations.

To buy a vehicle, individuals can click the Buy from Home button on the car page they want and fill out a straightforward form that will be sent to the dealership. The sales team at the dealership will arrange a test drive from home for the buyer and complete the entire purchase process online.

In addition to its extensive inventory of new Honda vehicles and used cars, Capital Honda also boasts a state-of-the-art service department dedicated to keeping Honda vehicles running smoothly and efficiently. From routine maintenance services to complex repairs, the dealership's team of certified technicians is equipped with the latest tools and technology to ensure that every Honda vehicle receives the highest care and attention.

Capital Honda is the premier Honda dealership in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, offering a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, used cars and expert service. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a dedication to providing top-notch service, the dealership strives to exceed the expectations of every customer. To learn more, car buyers can contact the dealership's team of experts by dialing 902-566-1101.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda