Carl Black Orlando is collaborating with Costco to offer a member-only incentive

Drivers with a Costco membership can save $1,000 on select vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is collaborating with Costco to offer an exclusive $1,000 member-only incentive toward the purchase or lease of select 2024 Chevrolet and GMC models. This unique incentive can provide great savings to Costco members in the Orlando area.

This collaborative effort extends to various vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Sierra 2500, GMC Sierra 3500, GMC Terrain, and Buick Enclave models. Costco members looking to upgrade to these models can benefit from the $1,000 incentive, applying it towards either a purchase or lease. Eligible vehicles must be new and never owned.

Eligibility for this special incentive requires a Costco membership from October of this year or earlier. To take advantage of the offer, drivers must register with the Costco Auto Program and use their unique promotion code. This exclusive incentive is available through the end of 2023, with retail delivery required by January 2, 2024.

Carl Black Orlando, known for its commitment to providing a diverse range of quality vehicles and exceptional customer service, is eager to welcome Costco members seeking to make the most of this limited-time offer. The dealership encourages eligible members to explore the opportunity to own or lease a 2024 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra at an exceptional value.

For more details or to participate in this exclusive collaboration, interested parties are invited to visit the Carl Black Orlando dealership, contact their customer service representatives or explore online at carlblackoforlando.com.

About Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is a well-established automotive GM dealership committed to offering customers an enjoyable car-buying experience. With a diverse inventory and a focus on customer satisfaction, Carl Black Orlando stands out as a trusted destination for quality vehicles.

About Costco

Costco, a renowned membership-based retail giant, consistently strives to provide high-quality products and services at exceptional value to its members. The partnership with Carl Black Orlando reflects an ongoing commitment to delivering exclusive benefits and opportunities to its loyal members.

