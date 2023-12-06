Carl Black Roswell is offering a special incentive for Costco members

Costco members in Roswell, Georgia, can save $1,000 on a vehicle this holiday season

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a GM dealership in Roswell, Georgia, is collaborating with Costco to offer current eligible Costco members an enticing $1,000 member-only incentive toward the purchase or lease of new GMC Sierra 1500/2500/3500, Buick Enclave or GMC Terrain models.

To qualify for this limited-time promotion, eligible Costco members must have active Costco membership status by October 31, 2023. Furthermore, members are required to register with the Costco Auto Program online by January 2, 2024, to receive the unique promo code, unlocking access to this exceptional offer.

The eligible vehicles for this promotion include new 2022, 2023 or 2024 models of GMC Sierra 1500/2500/3500, Buick Enclave, and GMC Terrain vehicles, offering Costco members a diverse range of options to fit their preferences and needs. New stock delivery for these vehicles must be taken by January 2, 2024, in order to qualify for this temporary offer.

For detailed information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, eligible drivers are encouraged to visit costco.com/save and carlblackroswell.com. This collaboration between Costco, GMC and Buick exemplifies a commitment to providing Costco members with exceptional value and unique opportunities in the automotive market.

Carl Black Roswell is a Buick and GMC dealership offering retail, service, parts and more. Drivers can shop online with Carl Black Rowell. The dealership website also provides information about the dealership, informative blogs, vehicle information and more.

