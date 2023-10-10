Celebrating Corporate Excellence: Introducing the 1000 Excellence Index, in partnership with Newsweek

"These corporations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that running a successful business does not have to come at the expense of ethical integrity," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. Tweet this

When organizations support such ideas, it is a cause for celebration and recognition. Best Practice Institute is proud to be the driving force behind the Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index that will recognize those companies demonstrating best practices across all pillars of business.

Scheduled to debut online on November 15, 2023, and subsequently in Newsweek's print edition this winter, the Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is more than just a compilation of company names. Instead, it's a testament to those corporations that have seamlessly woven social responsibility, sustainability, ethical considerations, and fair financial practices into the fabric of their operations.

The Best Practice Institute has analyzed hundreds of thousands of data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, ESG commitments, and more to build the first 1000 Excellence Index. Companies have been assessed on several pivotal criteria, including:

Employee Rating: How those employees at the corporation's heart perceive their employer.

Customer Rating: How the corporation's customers view its products, services, and ethics.

ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact: A deep dive into a company's environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint.

ISO Standards Adherence: Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

R&D Spending: Investment in innovation and the future.

Global Compact Status: Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

BBB Rating & Accreditation (for small companies): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau's standards.

Number of Customer Complaints: A transparent look at customer grievances, shedding light on a corporation's commitment to rectification and improvement.

The Best Practice Institute and Newsweek partnership isn't just about identifying and praising exemplary corporations. It's a call to all enterprises, urging them to elevate their standards, prioritize ethical practices, and place stakeholders at the center of their business universe.

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

To those corporations that believe they exemplify these values and wish to be part of the Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index or Best Practice Certified Index ensure your company has a spot by visiting http://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org.

"Celebrating ethical corporations is essential in an age where corporate scandals and unethical practices dominate headlines. These corporations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that running a successful business does not have to come at the expense of ethical integrity," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "They serve as role models for other companies, inspiring them to adopt similar practices and promoting a sense of accountability in the corporate world. By celebrating these ethical corporations, we can encourage others to follow in their footsteps and work towards a more just and sustainable business landscape."

The core mission of Best Practice Institute for over twenty years is to assess and identify companies that stand out through social responsibility, ethics, and exemplary business practices. The path to commercial success can be clear of compromises. And with initiatives like this, corporations that choose the higher road will no longer remain unsung heroes. They will be celebrated and emulated, and most importantly, they will redefine what 'business as usual' truly means.

