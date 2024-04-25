Cell and Gene Therapy Development: Characterization of Cellular Source Material, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into characterizing cellular source material for developing and manufacturing cell and gene therapy-based products. Attendees will learn about intrinsic and external factors that influence cell variability in donors with the desired target profile, and even within a single sample. The featured speaker will discuss ways that incomplete characterization data can damage outcomes for patients and cell therapy developers. The speaker will share insights into data that characterization assays reveal and how that data are used throughout development. Attendees will learn about instruments used to perform characterization and when they are typically implemented in a cell therapy program.
TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The characterization of cellular source material in the development and manufacture of cellular therapies not only helps us understand the nature of what will become living medicine, but it is also a powerful tool that can improve program and patient outcomes. In this webinar, the expert speaker will present the challenges of sourcing and variability of cellular material and share how characterization assays can mitigate the inherent risks of progressing living cells through development.
Citing numerous biologic and environmental influences, the speaker will discuss the many causes of donor and patient cell variability, as well as the consequences that can arise for cell therapy developers. The speaker will then discuss which assays and instrumentation can be used to maintain a robust characterization profile of cellular starting material throughout the development and manufacturing lifecycle.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into characterizing cellular source material for developing and manufacturing cell and gene therapy-based products.
Join Rubina Pal, PhD, Senior Director of Analytical and Process Development at Comprehensive Cell Solutions, NYBC, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cell and Gene Therapy Development: Characterization of Cellular Source Material.
