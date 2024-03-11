Cemetery History & Mystery Tours Celebrate Mount Olivet's 170th Anniversary

Ron Angleberger, historian and tour director, says, "I love Mount Olivet Cemetery. When I come here, and there is a light breeze blowing, sometimes its like the past is whispering to you, 'Hey you, over there, come sit by me'." Post this

The cemetery tour will pay tribute to the famous, uncover the bizarre, and remember the many who died in war. Highlights include intriguing facts about the cemetery's origin, tombstone design, grave robbing, mass graves, plus stops at other distinctive burial plots, including the Key Memorial Chapel.

Ron Angleberger, historian and tour director, explains his passion for Mount Olivet Cemetery; a cemetery that is home to four generations of his own family.

"Mount Olivet Cemetery is not only the final resting place for tens of thousands of people. But its also an out-door museum; a museum without walls. Over 40,000 people are buried here, with over 40,000 intriguing stories to tell. Historical figures, young, old, rich and poor. Yesterday's people who shaped our local history and helped make Frederick what it is today."

"The cemetery tours compliment our 'Historic District Ghost Tours' in downtown Frederick. But the people who come on this tour, come not in search of ghosts and shadowy figures, but instead, history, and a better under-standing of those who came before them. I love Mount Olivet Cemetery. When I come here, and there is a light breeze blowing, sometimes its like the past is whispering to you, 'Hey you, over there, come sit by me.'"

Cemetery History & Mystery Tours are offered select Sundays, April through November. Tours meet inside the cemetery's main gate, 515 South Market Street. Tours are approximately 90-minutes and leisurely cover 0.9 miles. Reservations are required, group size is limited.

A portion of each ticket purchased goes to the Mount Olivet Cemetery Preservation and Enhancement Fund for the continued mission of preserving the cemetery's historic records, structures and gravestones.

For reservations, or additional information on Maryland Heritage Tours additional tour options, please visit http://www.marylandghosttours.com.

Media Contact

Ron Angleberger,, Maryland Heritage Tours, 301-668-8922, Info@MarylandGhostTours.com, https://marylandghosttours.com/

SOURCE Maryland Heritage Tours