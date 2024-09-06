CGTN America & CCTV UN: 'The Classic Quotes by Xi Jinping' airs in Kazakhstan

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls and women's education, met with 26 spouses and representatives of African countries' leaders at a conference themed "Join hands to empower women through education in China and Africa" in Beijing on Thursday, September 5, during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Peng Liyuan delivered a speech at the event, emphasizing that China and Africa belong to a community with a shared future. Peng said Chinese and African women, through their hard work, wisdom, and dedication, have written a remarkable chapter of unity, cooperation, and progress. She added that China and Africa are aligned in their goals in advancing women's education and moving toward a brighter future.

Marie Khone Faye, wife of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and other participants also delivered speeches. They expressed gratitude to Peng for her outstanding contributions to promoting the education of African girls and women and praised China's long-standing support and assistance in related fields.

On Wednesday, September 4, Peng Liyuan chatted over tea with Marie Khone Faye, who accompanied President Faye on his first state visit to China and to attend the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Peng highlighted the shared cultural traditions between China and Senegal and expressed her hope that the people of both nations would continue to deepen their mutual understanding and friendship through cultural exchanges. She also expressed willingness to share experience in areas such as women's education and health with Marie to jointly advance the development of women's causes in China and Africa.

Marie highly praised Peng's longstanding dedication to the welfare of women and children in African countries, including Senegal. She commended China's support in improving the well-being of the Senegalese people. She expressed her desire to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, advancing the friendship between Senegal and China.

