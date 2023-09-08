CIQ Supports Successful HPC Transformations at University of Montana

The CIQ team helped us map out a game plan to make it happen, faster than we'd imagined possible and with a sharp eye on project management. CIQ gave us not only the solutions to problems but also advice and the resources to implement them. Tweet this

*The University of Montana transforms a broken, inefficient research cluster to a useful, trustworthy cluster with expert guidance from CIQ*

The University of Montana (UM) has a top-tier Carnegie classification of R1 (Very High Research Activity). Unfortunately, UM had an old operating system based on CentOS that had not been maintained. Nodes were constantly failing without anyone knowing, there was no monitoring, nothing was set up correctly, and the 100 users on the cluster began to dwindle due to the poor performance. UM recognized it was time for a centralized, top-of-the-line cluster that the faculty would feel confident in using.

UM entered into a multi-year agreement with CIQ to rebuild its cluster and get it fully functioning. The first year was dedicated to getting the new cluster off the ground and running smoothly. CIQ trained the existing staff to maintain the new system and manage the day-to-day operations and also trained the faculty on how to use the technology. In years two and three, the CIQ Fuzzball product was used to move UM research computing capabilities to the edge.

Fuzzball is a turnkey, hybrid computing infrastructure stack designed to manage the data and compute lifecycle of performance-intensive workloads. Fuzzball combines the best of cloud, hyperscale and enterprise with that of traditional HPC, resulting in a lower barrier to entry and increased security, supply chain confidence and scale. Today, UM's new cluster is successfully running, and storage for the 800TB of data is being allocated.

Zach Rossmuller, CIO of UM, said, "Equipping our researchers at the University of Montana with the computing resources they need to do their best work is paramount to furthering our institutional mission. We needed help improving the efficiency of our research cluster so that our researchers had a reliable, secure, high-performance infrastructure they could count on. The CIQ team helped us map out a game plan to make it happen, faster than we'd imagined possible and with a sharp eye on project management. CIQ gave us not only the solutions to problems but also advice and the resources to implement them."

Read the full University of Montana case study here.

*About CIQ*

CIQ builds secure, reliable and open infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class support for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

