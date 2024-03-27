Circadia Health and Ciena Health Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Enhance Senior Care

The partnership between Ciena Healthcare and Circadia Health will see the implementation of Circadia Health's cutting-edge health monitoring systems into Ciena Healthcare's extensive network of 77 skilled nursing facilities. Once the technology is fully implemented, Ciena Healthcare is expected to experience a 25% reduction in 30-day preventable re-hospitalizations.

Circadia Health, a renowned innovator in senior healthcare services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Ciena Healthcare, a senior living and post-acute care leader. This collaboration will set a new standard in senior healthcare by integrating Circadia Health's cutting-edge technology into Ciena Healthcare's facilities across various regions. Ciena Healthcare is most pleased to announce the opening of their new 154-bed facility, Regency at Troy, that features state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment, along with a caring, compassionate staff.

Circadia Health is a comprehensive early-detection platform designed to improve patient care in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). At the heart of this innovative solution is the C100 system — the world's first FDA-cleared contactless remote monitoring device. This device is the foundation of an AI-driven early detection platform that seamlessly integrates with PointClickCare, a leading electronic health record (EHR) system in the post-acute care sector.

The partnership between Ciena Healthcare and Circadia Health will see the implementation of Circadia Health's cutting-edge health monitoring systems into Ciena Healthcare's extensive network of 77 skilled nursing facilities. Once the technology is fully implemented, Ciena Healthcare is expected to experience a 25% reduction in 30-day preventable re-hospitalizations.

Circadia's platform will bring about a transformative impact on the quality of care in Ciena's network across Michigan and Ohio.

"As we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Ciena Healthcare, we at Circadia Health are not just excited about the technology we bring, but also about the profound impact it will have on the quality of care in Ciena's facilities," said Fares Siddiqui, CEO and Co-Founder of Circadia Health. "Our collaboration is more than just a synergy of services; it's a fusion of our mutual commitment to revolutionizing senior care. Ciena's outstanding reputation in skilled nursing, combined with our innovative AI-powered remote monitoring and care coordination, sets the stage for the next level of proactive, preventive, and predictive care."

Circadia's C100 system excels in contactless continuous monitoring, capturing vital data such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and motion. This continuous data collection enables a team of virtual registered nurses to analyze the sensor and EHR data. Their expertise allows them to pinpoint high-risk residents potentially facing critical health issues, including sepsis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and congestive heart failure (CHF). The system's advanced capabilities allow the detection of such conditions up to 58 hours in advance — offering a crucial time frame for critical and effective early intervention.

During a recent interview, Mohammad A. Qazi, President & CEO of Ciena Healthcare, remarked, "This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards advancing the quality of life for seniors, fostering a new standard of excellence in senior healthcare."

About Circadia Health:

Circadia Health is at the forefront of revolutionizing post-acute healthcare with the world's first FDA-Cleared Contactless Remote Monitoring Device and AI-powered early detection platform. Operating in over 20 states and in more than 180 Skilled Nursing Facilities, Circadia has positively impacted the lives of over 120,000 residents. Circadia Health provides advanced healthcare solutions to meet the evolving needs of the senior community by continuously monitoring heart rate, respiratory rate, and bed exits that enable early detection and an average 25% reduction of 30-day preventable re-hospitalizations.

For more information, please visit https://circadia.health.

About Ciena Healthcare:

Ciena Healthcare, a distinguished leader in the healthcare sector, is celebrated for its exceptional expertise in senior living and post-acute care. With a network of facilities in several key regions, Ciena Healthcare is committed to providing a wide range of top-quality healthcare services, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and assisted living. This commitment is underpinned by a philosophy of compassion, respect for each resident, and personalized care. Their services reflect their dedication to the transformative power of sincere service. By focusing on individualized care, Ciena Healthcare ensures that each resident experiences an unmatched level of healthcare, enhanced by luxurious amenities and a secure environment, thus establishing a high standard of excellence in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.cienahealthcare.com/.

