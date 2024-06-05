Cisive Relaunches to Lead a Turbulent Background Employee Screening Market with Stability, Reliability, and Modernization

At Cisive, we're on a mission to make every workplace safer by delivering our core values of the highest quality, accuracy, and vertical expertise directly to our customers. Post this

Foundational Industry Shifts

As the background screening industry experiences seismic shifts impacting businesses across many sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and transportation, Cisive has remained a stalwart constant. These industries demand the utmost accuracy and reliability when screening employees to avoid potential disasters in the workplace that can lead to grave legal and fiscal repercussions. With ongoing upheaval and free-falling customer experience as many of the biggest players focus shifts to profitability and operations ahead of supporting customer's ever-changing needs, organizations are increasingly searching for a stable alternative that understands their specific, and sometimes complex challenges.

"Many of the top players in our space are in the middle of significant change," said Larry Neal, CEO of Cisive. "They're focused on financial stability and complicated internal ops, which means clients will experience significant drops in their overall experience.

At Cisive, we're on a mission to make every workplace safer by delivering our core values of the highest quality, accuracy, and vertical expertise directly to our customers. Just as the rest of the market is trending toward cheaper, quicker, and potentially more risky background checks, we're doubling down on accuracy, quality, and an amazing customer experience. Our customer's incredible stories speak to that mission."

Cisive is responding to the industry's upheaval and dire need for stability by continuing to deliver the best available:

Stability: Especially in these unpredictable times, Cisive's 40+ years in the market remains the steadfast best choice for successful background screening

Modernization: Through strategic initiatives, a focus on vertical expertise, and evolving technologies and offerings, Cisive continues to grow into industry leadership

Accuracy and Quality: With a nearly perfect background pull accuracy rate of 99.9994% (best in the industry), Cisive sets the standard for reliable background screening, ensuring that clients don't allow in bad actors who threaten business, clients, and workforce

Leadership: When provider uncertainty is at its height, Cisive aims to lead the industry with an elevated standard of service and innovation

Cisive's intensified focus on background check accuracy and customer experience - including PreCheck serving healthcare and Driver iQ serving transportation - is part of the relaunch and underscored commitment to emerge as a market leader.

The focus remains on the substantial impact Cisive, PreCheck, and Driver iQ make to their clients' operational capabilities, particularly in these highly regulated industries that cannot afford screening inaccuracies. Cisive's customers' real-life stories speak to a commitment to support and lead customers' successful hiring outcomes.

Hear customer voices by scanning the included QR code or by visiting https://www.cisive.com/customers.

"We understand the challenges clients face with market fluctuations and provider instability. Our renewed focus on our mission to deliver the kinds of customer experience and outcomes the market is starving for, is our focus," added Zach Daigle, Cisive's Chief Experience Officer.

For more information about Cisive, PreCheck, and Driver iQ and how they can support your organization's entire talent journey in these challenging times, please visit https://www.cisive.com.

About Cisive

Cisive has been a trusted global leader of comprehensive background screening and monitoring services for highly regulated industries for over 40 years. The company's vertical-focused brands PreCheck and Driver iQ are leaders in the healthcare and transportation industries, respectively.

Cisive is on a mission to make every workplace safer.

The Cisive movement seeks to help organizations quickly onboard only the highest quality talent while eliminating bad actors that put you, your teams, and your clients at risk. Upgrade your talent solutions, streamline your hiring, and de-risk your business.

Cisive is the most accurate and trusted screening provider in the space and is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA). For the seventh consecutive year, Cisive was named to HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers.

For additional information, please visit https://www.cisive.com.

Media Contact

Hannon, Brett, 631-862-9300 x1481, [email protected], www.cisive.com

SOURCE Cisive