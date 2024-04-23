Clinical Trials in Australia: Recommendations for Maximizing Collaboration between China and Australia, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Taimei Technology

Through expert insights and case studies, attendees will learn practical recommendations and best practices for maximizing collaboration and ensuring successful clinical trials in Australia. Post this

Moreover, the webinar will highlight how dynamics between sites, investigators and recruitment strategies vary across different therapy areas. Understanding these nuances is crucial for optimizing clinical trial outcomes. Through expert insights and case studies, attendees will learn practical recommendations and best practices for maximizing collaboration and ensuring successful clinical trials in Australia.

This webinar will also provide attendees with a good overview of the regulatory pathway in Australia, including key considerations for data governance, technology adoption and stakeholder engagement.

Overall, this webinar offers industry professionals a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the clinical trial landscapes in China and Australia and discover practical strategies for maximizing collaboration and ensuring successful outcomes. This includes identifying common areas of interest, leveraging each other's strengths and navigating potential challenges. The discussion will also cover the importance of cultural understanding and effective communication in cross-border collaborations.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into conducting clinical trials in Australia and discover practical strategies for maximizing collaboration between China and Australia.

Join featured speakers:

Tam Nguyen , Deputy Director of Research, St. Vincent's Hospital Melbourne (Moderator);

, Deputy Director of Research, St. Vincent's Hospital Melbourne (Moderator); Dr. Robert Lin , CEO, GreenLight Clinical;

, CEO, GreenLight Clinical; Nate Zhang , VP, GM Overseas Business, Taimei Technology;

, VP, GM Overseas Business, Taimei Technology; Lisa Nelson , CEO, Scientia Clinical Research;

, CEO, Scientia Clinical Research; Dr. Hui Zhou , SVP, Clinical Development for New Drugs, Innovent Biologics,

for the live webinar on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11am AEST (Australia) (9am CST (China) / 9am SGT (Singapore)).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trials in Australia: Recommendations for Maximizing Collaboration between China and Australia.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks