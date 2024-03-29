CloudSpeech: Changing the speech therapy landscape through modern approaches with traditional values

Bringing the clinic to you! Post this

CloudSpeech is a private practice offering services online in Texas, California, and New York since 2019.

We like to think of ourselves as one of the trendsetters who saw the opportunity for a more convenient and comfortable approach to speech therapy before it became the new normal.

WEEKEND AND AFTER SCHOOL HOURS AVAILABLE

FIND SUPPORT ACROSS MANY ZIP CODES

We believe that teletherapy opens doors for people to connect with the support they need regardless of their zip code. Our clients can reach us directly from their farmhouse in rural Texas, their city sky rise in busy downtown New York, or their cozy apartment in San Francisco.

TELETHERAPY GIVES THE GIFT OF TIME

Teletherapy creates time for our active families! Save that commute time for a walk to the park, or carry the iPad with you to grandma's after dance class on Tuesdays to keep up with regular sessions. We can flow with you.

