Community Tech Network Seeks Housing Partners for Digital Inclusion Initiative

Community Tech Network Aims to Partner with Housing Organizations At No Cost To Them Through Upcoming Federal Funding Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Tech Network (CTN), a national leader in digital equity with over 16 years of experience, is excited to announce its intention to apply for Digital Equity Act funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

CTN will partner with ConnectHomeUSA (CHUSA), the digital inclusion branch of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and is actively seeking additional housing organizations to join as partners in this critical initiative.

CTN has a proven track record of helping nonprofit housing developers connect residents to the Internet and enhance their digital skills. By partnering with CTN, housing organizations could receive the following benefits:

Devices: Tablets, computers, and/or smartphones to be distributed to housing residents at no cost to them.

Training for Staff and Volunteers: Comprehensive support to prepare team members to teach digital skills to residents.

Curriculum: Access to lesson plans and student workbooks available in multiple languages and tailored for the corresponding devices.

Resources and Tools: Including needs assessments, data collection, evaluation tools, and more.

This opportunity is open to all housing authorities, city housing agencies, and nonprofit housing partners. CTN must submit its proposal to CHUSA by September 23, 2024, and aims to finalize its list of partners by September 1, 2024.

Interested organizations are encouraged to fill out this interest form. A member of CTN's team will follow up with more information.

For more details, visit communitytechnetwork.org.

About Community Tech Network:

Community Tech Network (CTN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through digital equity. It believes that internet access is a human right and that those without the skills to use a computer are at risk of social and economic disadvantage. Since 2008, CTN has provided culturally appropriate digital skills training in multiple languages to older adults and members of marginalized communities in public libraries, low-income housing developments, senior centers, schools, and social service agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTN expanded its programs to provide remote technology classes, which it continues to offer today. CTN has also developed online courses and training for trainers to support organizations as they launch their own digital equity initiatives or improve their already-existing ones. Additionally, CTN licenses multilingual technology class curricula, including lesson plans and workbooks, to partner agencies. For more information, visit: https://www.communitytechnetwork.org/

Media Contact

Lauren Cotter, Community Tech Network, 925-209-3636, [email protected], https://communitytechnetwork.org/

SOURCE Community Tech Network