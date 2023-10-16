"Counteract the Fat" - A Groundbreaking Science-Supported Book on Achieving Cholesterol and Weight Control With Less Restriction

Scientific studies have shown that fiber and antioxidants can counteract the physiological effects of junk food. Groundbreaking book shows how it's done.

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Counteract the Fat: How Scientific Studies Have Shown That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food and Promote Cholesterol and Weight Control With Less Restriction" is a groundbreaking book - ISBN 979-8398923704. The book is a compilation of research findings made by scientists. These research findings indicate that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food. This means greater freedom, less restriction and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals.

Complimentary review copies will be sent to journalists and editors upon request. Gain tremendous insight into this book and check out the supporting scientific research literature by reading the cutting-edge article recently published at the following URL: https://scholar.harvard.edu/iblog/health-news-achieving-cholesterol-and-weight-control-less-restriction.

