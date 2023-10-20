Creative Group is Pleased to Welcome John Flotron, Account Executive, Business Development

Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today the hiring of John Flotron as Account Executive, Business Development.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flotron's extensive experience in the meetings and incentives industry, coupled with his passion for helping clients achieve their specific business objectives, makes him an ideal match for Creative Group. He is known for caring deeply about the customer experience, which aligns perfectly with the company's core values.

"I feel incredibly honored to join the Creative Group team and look forward to bringing my customer-focused spirit and the company's strong business solutions to all my clients," says Flotron.

Creative Group specializes in experience design and event management, as well as incentive solutions, designed to align the behaviors of employees, sales forces, and customers with desired results.

About John Flotron

Flotron earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications and Public Relations from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. His career spans 20+ years of B2B sales experience, winning many top sales awards over the years.

Flotron – a native of St. Louis – enjoys playing guitar and spending time with his teenage children. He is an avid dog lover, and naturally, enjoys traveling the world.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality, and more. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

Media Contact

