Critically Acclaimed Music Artist and Author Zarah Guarding Her Dream This Holiday Season, Releases Her Third Single GUARDIANS OF OUR DREAMS

Track Title: Guardians Of Our Dreams I Release Date: December 15, 2023 I Genre: Rock I Alternative Rock I ISRC Code: QZTAX2306475

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly acclaimed Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and author who performed with hitmaker Goo Goo Dolls and published the novel "Diamonds are For Cocktails" Zarah, also known as Zarah Maillard, announces the release of her third single "Guardians of Our Dreams" on December 15th subsequent to the successes of "What Have We Become" and "Blind Woman", which made it to 131 Spotify Playlists since its release dates including the Editorial and Radio Playlists worldwide, creating a buzz in the music industry.

After the critically acclaimed receptions for both her singles "What Have We Become?" and "Bind Woman", Zarah shows beyond doubt, that she is taking her music yet to another level this holiday season. A mere intuitive feeling she had when she first wrote her latest single "Guardians of Our Dreams," her artistic vision lends itself to exploring her spiritual side inspired from one of her favorite old adages that 'we each have our own guardian angels'.

"I do think we have someone watching over us. It's a belief I've had since I was a child and I just had to summon the courage to turn it into a meaningful song. That was my mission." – Zarah

Her third single and undoubtedly, a charmer, underscores the focus of our inner strength and expresses overcoming adversities from the common challenges we all encounter in life. Through perseverance, determination and of most importance, the ability to not lose our faith when things get tough, Zarah's feel-good alternative rock song "Guardians Of Our Dreams" driven by her commanding raspy voice, energetic vibes, catchy melodies and audacious guitar riffs, gives listeners an epic-sounding build up towards the grand finale that could easily appeal to the popular charts. Recorded by some of the most demanded studio musicians in the business, her much anticipated upcoming "Blind Woman" debut album includes bassist Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

Not a stranger to the entertainment arena, Zarah, who spearheaded the youth media edutainment by hosting the popular teen series "B InTune TV", broadcasting in 120 million homes in the America, is also an accomplished author of the novel "Diamonds are For Cocktails" featured on Times Square billboard New York and endorsed by Fox News and her readers.

Zarah, also known as Zarah Maillard, is a critically acclaimed LA-based singer-songwriter, writer, television personality and producer who performed with the Goo Goo Dolls and dominated the media edutainment scene for youth with "B InTune TV" as well as a celebrated author of "Diamonds are For Cocktails". Her raspy powerful vocals and insightful lyrics along with her unapologetic approach to her rock roots, deliver such raw art form of relatable escapism and energetic performances.

