CSI Leasing Accelerates Legacy Azure DevOps Modernization with OpsHub

"We wanted a smooth cut-over without disrupting the teams' work, and preserving history was equally important for us. OpsHub helped us achieve both seamlessly, allowing us to make informed decisions. Our development teams and key stakeholders are on a single platform now and able to collaborate better," said Bill Elmore, VP of Applications Development, CSI Leasing.

"For many companies, legacy tools are significantly holding back key business initiatives and processes that accelerate innovation. Opshub de-risks modernization by treating data holistically. As a result, enterprises using OpsHub can democratize effective decision-making, ensuring faster, high-quality product releases.", said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Digital Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub increases the pace of innovation of agile teams at hundreds of enterprise customers. OpsHub democratizes effective decision making by offering complete information to each team member in the tool of their choice. As a result, enterprises using OpsHub can deliver innovative products and services faster with higher quality, and at a lower cost.

For more information on OpsHub and OpsHub Migrator for Microsoft Azure DevOps (OM4ADO) (Formerly known as OpsHub Azure DevOps Migrator (OADOM)), visit‥https://www.opshub.com.

Media Contact: Sandeep Jain,‥[email protected]

About CSI Leasing

CSI Leasing is a recognized leader in leasing, and one of the world's largest equipment leasing companies, operating in over 50 countries. Their services cater to various sectors, including Technology, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government, Education, and Equipment Disposal. CSI Leasing has been at the forefront of technology solutions for the past five decades.

