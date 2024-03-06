Dataprise's Steven New Honored as 2024 Veeam Vanguard for the Third Consecutive Year

"Steven's dedication, passion, and technical excellence have been instrumental in delivering world-class cyber-resilient data protection solutions to our clients. We are fortunate to have him on our team and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor." Post this

With over 12 years of dedicated service at Dataprise, New's role has been instrumental in defining the company's strategic direction in BCDR. As a Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) and Veeam Certified Architect (VMCA), his technical acumen and thought leadership have distinguished him within the Veeam community and beyond.

The Veeam Vanguard Program is recognized as Veeam's top-level influencer community, comprising individuals who exhibit exceptional technical knowledge, community engagement, and a commitment to shared success. Vanguards are selected for their comprehensive expertise across various disciplines, significantly contributing to the technical communities related to Veeam's presence.

"We are incredibly proud of Steven for achieving this remarkable recognition from Veeam, one of our most valued partners," said Mary Beth Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Dataprise. "Steven's dedication, passion, and technical excellence have been instrumental in delivering world-class cyber-resilient data protection solutions to our clients. We are fortunate to have him on our team and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

"Being named a Veeam Vanguard for the third year is not just a personal achievement but a testament to Dataprise's collective effort in driving forward the standards of excellence in data protection," said Steven New. "I am honored to represent Dataprise in this elite group and look forward to continuing our mission of delivering secure, reliable, and innovative data protection solutions to our clients."

Dataprise's partnership with Veeam enhances its ability to offer cutting-edge technologies and services, ensuring clients' businesses remain resilient in the face of disruptions. This recognition further solidifies Dataprise's position as a leader in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS) industry and reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Media Contact

Mary Beth Hamilton, Dataprise, 1 3019450562, marybeth.hamilton@dataprise.com, Dataprise

SOURCE Dataprise