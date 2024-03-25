Defining Leadership in Clinical Trials: Perspectives from Regeneron's Christine Enciso, Featured Interview by Xtalks

To learn what qualities are necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of clinical research effectively, Xtalks spoke with Christine Enciso, Vice President of Development Services and Operational Excellence at Regeneron. During the conversation, Enciso elaborates on the significant challenges within her role, how she overcomes them and her predictions for the future adaptations needed in the clinical trials landscape.
TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to leadership in clinical trials today, what qualities are necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of clinical research effectively? Christine Enciso, Vice President of Development Services and Operational Excellence at Regeneron, brings over 28 years of clinical research expertise, establishing herself as a distinguished figure in navigating leadership challenges within this dynamic field.
In a recent interview, Xtalks spoke with Enciso to discuss her journey in the clinical research industry and her decision to join Regeneron. During the conversation, she elaborated on the significant challenges within her role, how she overcomes them and her predictions for the future adaptations needed in the clinical trials landscape.
Enciso is the chairperson for the upcoming Clinical Trial Leadership Peer Circle, an exclusive think-tank of high-level industry professionals looking for collaborative solutions to common challenges. Click here to learn more about how you can access this members-only event.
To read the full interview article featuring Christine Enciso, visit: Defining Leadership in Clinical Trials: Perspectives from Regeneron's Christine Enciso.
