Denbury Revolutionizes Frontline Training with Skyllful's Mobile App Simulation Platform

Denbury encountered challenges with its field technicians related to manual inventory management in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) processes, leading to reporting inaccuracies and operational inefficiencies. To address these issues, Denbury collaborated with Skyllful to deploy an end-to-end mobile app simulation platform tailored for their frontline workers.

"What was really unique about Skyllful, that stood out, was that they had a real passion and drive for customer success," said Gary Brown, EAM Manager at Denbury. "The Skyllful team was attentive, and technology-wise had their own application that could be modified for however unique our product was going to be at the end of the day."

The implementation of Skyllful at Denbury yielded impressive results:

85% Adoption Rate: Within three months of rollout, a high adoption rate was achieved among employees.

97% Positive Feedback: Surveys indicated that 97% of users found Skyllful made their jobs easier.

Reduced Training Time: Training time for SAP systems was reduced from all-day sessions to just three hours.

Improved Data Integrity: Standardized processes and improved data capture enhanced operational efficiency.

"Skyllful gives our technicians an opportunity to build their confidence before they go out into the field and do it for real," Brown added. "The more likely it is that they're going to be confident when they go out there and do their jobs, the more likely it is that they're going to be thinking about what really matters: safety, the task at hand, and keeping all their fingers and toes."

"We are thrilled to see the remarkable results Denbury has achieved with our mobile app simulation platform," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "While Skyllful is designed to empower frontline workers with the skills they need to excel, it was Denbury's dedicated team that truly maximized the platform's potential, driving significant improvements in efficiency and performance."

