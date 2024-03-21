Dr. Anthony Bared Expands Miami Lip Reduction Services to Meet Growing Patient Demand

Dr. Anthony Bared, a double board-certified plastic surgeon based in Miami, Florida, is expanding his lip reduction services to meet the growing patient demand. With a firm commitment to delivering natural, satisfying results, Dr. Bared is set to redefine facial harmony for those seeking to reshape their lips for a more balanced appearance.

Dr. Anthony Bared's practice, renowned for its expertise in facial plastic surgery, is extending its lip reduction services. The expansion is a response to the increasing demand for lip reduction procedures, which aim to reduce the overall volume of large or disproportionate lips while preserving their natural structure. This procedure is ideal for men or women who are looking to restore facial harmony and achieve a more aesthetically pleasing shape for their lips.

Reasons for Increased Demand

The surge in demand for lip reduction can be attributed to various factors. Growing awareness and acceptance of cosmetic procedures as self-esteem and confidence boosters is a significant driver. Additionally, individuals with naturally large or disproportionate lips, whether due to genetics or prior augmentation, seek correction. Lip reduction surgery addresses issues arising from silicone or permanent fillers.

With his refined techniques and patient-centered approach, Dr. Bared is well-equipped to cater to this rising demand and help patients achieve their aesthetic goals.

About Dr. Anthony Bared

Dr. Anthony Bared completed his Otolaryngology residency at the University of Miami. He then went on to earn a highly competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the University of Illinois-Chicago, one of only around 40 such fellowships in the country. This led to Dr. Bared achieving board certification from the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

What is Lip Reduction Surgery?

Lip reduction surgery is a cosmetic procedure that primarily focuses on reducing the overall volume of the upper and lower lip while maintaining their natural structure. It involves the removal of excess tissue from the lips to achieve a more aesthetically pleasing shape and size. The surgery can be performed on both the upper and lower lips to strike a balance in overall lip volume. This facial procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia or intravenous sedation and takes about an hour to complete.

The Benefits and Goals of Lip Reduction

The goal of a lip reduction procedure is to create a more balanced appearance while maintaining the lips' contour, musculature, texture, and elasticity. Lip reduction can enhance facial symmetry and balance by bringing the size of the lips into proportion with other facial features, as well as balancing their size with each other. Additionally, the procedure is highly customizable, so patients can achieve their desired lip shape and size with a personalized treatment plan. Lip reduction surgery can also be combined with other procedures like facelifts or rhinoplasty for a more comprehensive facial makeover.

Ideal Candidates for Lip Reduction

Ideal candidates for lip reduction are individuals who wish to reduce overly large lips from injury or previous lip augmentation or whose lips are naturally large. Candidates should be physically fit, over 18 years old, and have realistic expectations about the results and recovery time. It is also crucial for potential candidates to discuss any pre-existing medical conditions with their doctor before the surgery to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Lip Reduction Techniques Offered by Dr. Anthony Bared

Dr. Anthony Bared offers a variety of lip reduction techniques for his patients' unique needs and aesthetic goals. Depending on the desired results, the procedure may involve reducing only one lip or both at once.

Excisional Lip Reduction

The most common type of lip reduction is excisional lip reduction. This technique involves removing excess tissue from around the edges of the lips. It helps restore facial harmony and balance between the upper and lower lips, resulting in smaller, more proportionate lips.

Lip Suspension

Another technique used by Dr. Bared is lip suspension. This procedure involves suspending tissue just above the upper lip to reduce its length and create a balance between the upper and lower lips. It is a highly effective method for patients seeking a significant reduction in lip size.

Laser-Assisted Lip Reduction

Some patients may prefer laser-assisted lip reduction, which uses lasers to remove excess tissue from around the edges of the lips. This technique offers precision and can lead to quicker recovery times. As with all his procedures, Dr. Bared uses this technique with the utmost care and expertise, ensuring a safe and satisfying experience for his patients.

Recovery and Results of Lip Reduction Surgery

Recovering from lip reduction surgery is typically straightforward. Initial swelling and discomfort may last a week, but most patients can return to work and daily activities within a few days. It is advised, however, to avoid strenuous activities for two weeks post-surgery to ensure optimal healing. Pain is generally tolerable, and a soft diet is recommended until the swelling resolves.

The surgery's incisions are made inside the lip, resulting in minimal visible scarring that tends to fade over time. Depending on the stitches used, they will dissolve in about a week or be removed. It is important to follow Dr. Bared's post-surgery care instructions to reduce the risk of developing an infection and ensure a smooth recovery.

Lip reduction patients are typically very pleased with their results. Natural aging can cause changes in the lips; however, the more balanced, aesthetically pleasing shape achieved through this surgery tends to be long-lasting.

How to Contact Dr. Anthony Bared's Miami Practice

Dr. Anthony Bared's Miami-based practice offers a welcoming and attentive environment where each patient is carefully listened to, and realistic goals are set during consultation.

Dr. Bared is a double board-certified plastic surgeon offering lip reduction surgery in Miami. His robust medical background and commitment to delivering natural, satisfying results have made him a trusted expert in the field of facial plastic and cosmetic surgery.

To schedule a consultation, you can reach Dr. Bared's practice at 305-501-6816 or schedule through the website.

