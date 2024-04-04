Drivers Can Buy the Latest 2024 Honda Ridgeline Now at Battison Honda

Customers in and around Oklahoma City can purchase the new 2024 Honda Ridgeline at the Battison Honda dealership.

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Battison Honda, a renowned dealership serving customers in and around Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Honda Ridgeline. With its rugged yet refined design, cutting-edge features and legendary Honda reliability, it will exceed the expectations of truck enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike. This latest addition to the brand's exceptional vehicle lineup is now available for purchase at the Battison Honda dealership. Customers are invited to experience the outstanding features of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline through exhilarating test drives.

Featuring a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2024 Honda Ridgeline achieves impressive fuel efficiency while delivering 280 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Its seamless, responsive ride is guaranteed by the 9-speed Automatic Transmission with Shift-By-Wire and Paddle Shifters. The i-VTM4® all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction, enhancing performance for both city drives and off-road adventures, highlighting the truck's versatility and competence. Moreover, the 2024 Ridgeline perfectly blends sophistication and ruggedness with modern exterior details and advanced interior features, making every ride a peaceful experience.

Equipped to handle heavy tasks, the 2024 Honda Ridgeline offers a towing capacity of up to 5000 lbs, allowing drivers to transport boats or trailers easily for their adventures. Its practical design details include a Dual-Action Tailgate and Lockable In-Bed Trunk®, ensuring convenience and security for cargo. Enhanced off-roading capabilities are supported by specs like Intelligent Traction Management with four drive modes (Normal, Snow, Sand and Mud), complemented by an Off-Road Tuned Suspension and All-Terrain Tires.

