EMA Unveils Top Security Innovators in Annual Vendor Vision Report for the 2024 RSA Conference

Based on in-depth evaluations, EMA reveals the twelve cutting-edge security companies at the forefront of innovation for this year's RSA Conference
LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its annual Vendor Vision report . Developed by EMA's seasoned security experts, VP of Research Christopher M. Steffen and Research Director Ken Buckler, this report showcases the twelve trailblazing security companies exhibiting at the 2024 RSA Conference. The conference will be held at San Francisco's Moscone Center from May 4 through 9.
"RSA is that opportunity annually for the security industry to come together and showcase their latest innovations," said Steffen. "EMA's Vendor Vision highlights some of the more interesting solutions and vendors attending the conference and is generally considered the 'go-to' guide for those wanting to see some of the best of the conference."
After rigorous evaluation of numerous solutions, EMA has identified the following companies as Visionaries in its Vendor Vision report for the 2024 RSA Conference:
1. Coalfire
2. Cloud Security Alliance
3. F5
4. IBM
5. Illumio
6. Netscout
7. AppViewX
8. Elastic
9. Keeper Security
10. Progress
11. Versa
12. Yubico
"I'm very encouraged by all of the innovative solutions on display at RSA conference, and this year's Vendor Vision truly highlights the continuing efforts by the cybersecurity community to help protect our most critical and sensitive assets across the enterprise," said Buckler.
Now in its third year, EMA's Vendor Vision report aims to enhance the conference experience by providing attendees with a comprehensive roadmap to the most innovative vendors and solutions showcased at the event. With over 600 vendors and approximately 40,000 cybersecurity professionals expected to attend, navigating the exhibition floor without guidance could mean missing out on industry-leading innovations.
A copy of the Vendor Vision report is available for free download at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/4463/Vendor-Vision-2024
Additionality, each of the EMA Vendor Vision winners will have copies of the report available on their respective websites.
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
