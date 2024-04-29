EMA Unveils Top Security Innovators in Annual Vendor Vision Report for the 2024 RSA Conference

EMA's Vendor Vision highlights some of the more interesting solutions and vendors attending the RSA conference and is generally considered the 'go-to' guide for those wanting to see some of the best of the conference. Post this

After rigorous evaluation of numerous solutions, EMA has identified the following companies as Visionaries in its Vendor Vision report for the 2024 RSA Conference:

1. Coalfire

2. Cloud Security Alliance

3. F5

4. IBM

5. Illumio

6. Netscout

7. AppViewX

8. Elastic

9. Keeper Security

10. Progress

11. Versa

12. Yubico

"I'm very encouraged by all of the innovative solutions on display at RSA conference, and this year's Vendor Vision truly highlights the continuing efforts by the cybersecurity community to help protect our most critical and sensitive assets across the enterprise," said Buckler.

Now in its third year, EMA's Vendor Vision report aims to enhance the conference experience by providing attendees with a comprehensive roadmap to the most innovative vendors and solutions showcased at the event. With over 600 vendors and approximately 40,000 cybersecurity professionals expected to attend, navigating the exhibition floor without guidance could mean missing out on industry-leading innovations.

A copy of the Vendor Vision report is available for free download at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/4463/Vendor-Vision-2024

Additionality, each of the EMA Vendor Vision winners will have copies of the report available on their respective websites.

