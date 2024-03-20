Energage Names KnowBe4 a Winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA

We are immensely proud to be recognized once more by Energage, which exemplifies our commitment to fostering an environment that encourages transparency, innovation and an ongoing quest for learning and development. -Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4 Post this

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"KnowBe4 continues to pave the way for high standards in creating a thriving work atmosphere, as reflected by their inclusion in the Energage Top Workplaces list once again," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The company's commitment to crafting a supportive work environment is evident, especially when considering that these glowing reviews are rooted in the genuine feedback of their own employees."

"We are immensely proud to be recognized once more by Energage, which exemplifies our commitment to fostering an environment that encourages transparency, innovation and an ongoing quest for learning and development," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This award recognizes our dedicated team members who help to elevate KnowBe4's company culture, which is consistently ranked among top workplaces. Employee satisfaction is paramount to us, and this award signifies that we are on the right path."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, [email protected], www.knowbe4.com

