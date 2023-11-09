EU Clinical Trials Regulation and Clinical Trials Information System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Since the implementation of CTIS, manufacturers have faced new challenges and regulators are overwhelmed with its complexity. Post this

However, since the implementation of CTIS, manufacturers have faced new challenges and regulators are overwhelmed with its complexity.

As a clinical research organization (CRO) that is also able to take over the role of a sponsor for clinical trials, GCP-Service has experienced CTIS firsthand.

Join this webinar to gain insights into:

The complexity of CTIS If Europe was ready for CTIS If the implementation of CTIS destroyed the clinical trial environment in the EU? If CTIS simplifes the submission process Issues and improvements on the CTIS platform

Join Dr. Andreas Beust, CEO, GCP-Service International; and Dr. Jan Willem Kleinovink, Scientific staff member, CCMO (Dutch Competent Authority), for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 9:30am EST (3:30pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit EU Clinical Trials Regulation and Clinical Trials Information System.

