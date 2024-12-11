Evergreen Announces Acquisition of Australian-based MSP CT Group

Evergreen continues its momentum in Australia with its eighth acquisition in 2024

PERTH, Australia , Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services, today announced its acquisition of CT Group, a global consultancy that combines expertise in research, intelligence, campaigns, and advisory services. This acquisition marks Evergreen's eighth in Australia as it continues momentum in that region and will be managed by Lyra Technology Group.

As one of the fastest-growing IT providers in Australia, CT Group aims to provide reliable, innovative, and effective technology support and solutions to the professional services sector. Its ethos has always been to provide true and honest advice that will deliver long-term added value to its clients.

"We chose to partner with Evergreen because they share our commitment to delivering the high-quality service our clients have come to rely on. Unlike some investors, Evergreen doesn't divest from its portfolio companies but instead, it provides long-term support, enabling us to continue serving our clients for decades to come," said Anton Thysse, CEO at CT Group. "Evergreen allows us to remain independent but with incredible resources and expertise, enabling us to offer even more capabilities to support our clients' needs while enhancing the services we provide. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for CT Group. We're proud to join the Evergreen family and look forward to the new opportunities it will bring to our clients, partners, and employees alike."

"CT Group has distinguished itself as an exceptional business with a strong focus on the accounting and law sectors, and a deep alignment with key vendors serving these segments," said Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Regional CEO of ANZ at Lyra Technology Group. "With a great culture, talented people, and a strong commitment to customer outcomes, we are thrilled to welcome CT Group into our portfolio of exemplary companies."

"Our initial growth strategy for this financial year focused on pursuing acquisitions independently. However, after being introduced to Evergreen, it became clear that partnering with such a dynamic organization would significantly enhance CT Group's growth," said Mathew Williamson, director at CT Group. "Ignoring the potential benefits of this partnership for our clients, partners, and staff would have been a missed opportunity."

"We are very excited to expand across Australia into the Perth market with our acquisition of CT Group," said Sydney Hockett, vice president at Evergreen. "Anton, Mathew, and James have built a best-in-class business with a remarkable team that is a huge value add to Evergreen ANZ. Their legal expertise sets the business apart and they will be great partners as we continue to grow in new markets."

