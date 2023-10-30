Evidence Mounts in Support of C15:0 as a Core Nutrient To Enhance Longevity

Seraphina Therapeutics Founder shows essential nutrient rivals leading anti-aging drugs in clinically relevant benefits expected to extend human longevity.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recently published study in the scientific journal Nutrients reveals that C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), an odd-chain healthy saturated fat found in trace amounts in dairy fat, and the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years (since omega-3), has anti-aging properties expected to extend human longevity that equal, and even surpass, leading prescription drug candidates.

While numerous studies have linked higher C15:0 levels to lower risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and cancer, only recently have the anti-aging mechanisms driving these C15:0 health benefits been revealed.

"In 2020, we discovered that C15:0 directly targets multiple hallmarks of aging and effectively repaired cells throughout the human body," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics and the lead author of the recent Nutrients paper and earlier 'Nature's Scientific Reports' paper. "Paired with the mounting science on C15:0's long-term health benefits, we hypothesized that this nutrient plays an essential role in supporting human longevity. We were delighted by the study's results."

In the recent study, pure C15:0 (FA15) went head-to-head against three leading longevity drug candidates: rapamycin, metformin, and acarbose. Independent, third-party tests of all four compounds were conducted and evaluated for dose-dependent effects on clinically relevant biomarkers across 12 human cell systems mimicking various chronic disease states.

Of the four compounds, the results showed that pure C15:0 delivered the most cell repairing benefits, closely followed by rapamycin. At their optimal doses, C15:0 and rapamycin shared an impressive 24 clinically relevant activities across 10 out of the 12 human cell systems evaluated. These benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antifibrotic, and antimicrobial activities of both C15:0 and rapamycin, align well with previously published studies. C15:0 and rapamycin have also been shown to share the ability to inhibit mTOR, which has been targeted as a key means to extend human longevity.

Dr. Nicholas Schork, the study's co-author and Principal Investigator for the National Institutes of Health's Longevity Consortium, points out that "the numerous benefits of C15:0, that match and even surpass that of leading candidate longevity drugs, speak to the essentiality of C15:0 to our long-term health." Dr. Schork shares, "Remarkably, while billions of dollars have been spent around the world on advancing anti-aging research, the secret to longevity may be much closer to home."

As a particularly urgent point, population-wide C15:0 levels have been declining, caused by avoidance of whole fat cow's milk over the past 40 years. Given its role as an essential nutrient, it is hypothesized that nutritional C15:0 deficiencies may be driving the rise in chronic diseases among younger people, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The most recently discovered longevity-enabling activities of C15:0 suggests that nutritional C15:0 deficiencies may help explain why human lifespans have been shortening over recent years, too.

"While global health has been declining at an alarming rate, studies are increasingly supporting that we have a new and tangible hope - the ability to readily replenish our C15:0 levels, restore aspects of our long-term health, and extend longevity for all," states Venn-Watson.

