Expressionistic, Figurative and Abstract Painter Jayne Cooper to Exhibit at Modernism Week Art Show and LA Art Show

Her work is characterized by immediacy and raw energy, with each figure maintaining a consistent gaze, set against dramatically different environments from painting to painting.

About Jayne Cooper

Jayne Cooper is a Southern California based, fine artist renowned for her expressive figurative and abstract paintings.

Her artistic journey began early, with her natural talents recognized as a child prodigy. She won awards for her striking use of color and figure representation. As a young adult, Cooper traveled extensively in Europe, where she was influenced by artists such as Picasso, Rothko, and Henry Moore. These experiences significantly shaped her artistic sensibility.

Upon returning to Los Angeles, Cooper became an in-demand cosmetologist for film and music celebrities. This role profoundly impacted on her development as a figurative artist. When not working with clients, she created numerous drawings and paintings, translating her experiences into her unique visual vocabulary.

Her work is characterized by immediacy and raw energy, with each figure maintaining a consistent gaze, set against dramatically different environments from painting to painting. This approach reflects her active imagination, love of figurative tradition, and a desire to express the moment, whether drawn from her past or present experiences.

Cooper's work has been featured in numerous galleries and exhibitions, including:

Artio "Museum of Modern European Art" (MEAM, Barcelona 2023)

2023) Artio "It's Just a Dream." (Tribeca NY 2023)

Artio "Carrousel du Louvre" ( Paris 2023)

2023) MRG Gallery "LA Art Show" ( Los Angeles 2023)

2023) Covet Gallery ( San Diego, CA 2023)

2023) Galeria Azur "ARTEXPO New York" ( April 2024 )

) Artio "London Biennale of Women in Art" ( September 2024 )

) bG Gallery "Intersect Aspen" ( July 2024 )

) Divulgarti/Arconte "Luci e Ombre: L'Eredità di Caravaggio nell'Arte Attuale." (Palazzo Rospigliosi)

For more information about Jayne Cooper and her artwork, you can visit her official website at JayneCooperArt.com,

Artist Jayne Cooper to Exhibit at Modernism February 14 - February 17, 2025 Event Details:

Show: 25th annual Palm Springs Modernism Week Art Show

Dates: February 14-17, 2025

Location: Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, 92262 Opening Night Party: February 14 , 6 PM - 9 PM

, Show Hours: February 15 , 10 AM - 6 PM ; February 16 , 10 AM - 5 PM ; February 17 , 10 AM - 4 PM

bG Gallery will represent Jayne Cooper at the 25th annual Palm Springs Modernism Week Art Show

This event is a highlight of Modernism Week, celebrating mid-century modern design and contemporary art. The Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale will feature 130 premier national and international dealers showcasing the best in vintage 20th-century and contemporary 21st-century decorative and fine arts. Attendees can look forward to an extensive array of mid-century modern furniture, decorative arts, and contemporary pieces, making it a must-visit for collectors and design enthusiasts. In addition to the impressive lineup of exhibitors, the Palm Springs Modernism Week Art Show will offer attendees unique experiences, including guided tours, cocktail parties, and educational talks. Please visit www.palmspringsmodernism.com.

Link for Preview Party Tickets: https://go.modtix.com/f/2025/preview-party?date=2025-02-14

Link for Weekend Tickets: https://go.modtix.com/f/2025/modernism-show

Artist Jayne Cooper to Exhibit at The LA Art Show February 19th – 23rd, 2025.

Event Details:

Show: LA ART SHOW February 19th – 23rd, 2025

– 23rd, 2025 Location: LA CONVENTION CENTER-South Hall 1201 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

90015 Opening Night Premiere: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 , 6pm – 10pm

, – Show Hours: Friday, February 21 , 12pm – 8pm , Saturday, February 22 , 12pm – 8pm Sunday, February 23 , 12pm – 6pm (General Admission)

MRG Gallery will represent Jayne Cooper at the LA Art Show.

LA ART SHOW MODERN + CONTEMPORARY

The event is the Most Comprehensive International Contemporary Art Show in America,

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary Edition.

Los Angeles has emerged as a global epicenter of art & culture, with a distinct, interwoven multi-cultural influence unique to the city. As LA rises as the world-class destination for art, the largest and longest-running art show in LA continues to lead the way with innovative programming and one-of-a-kind experiences for an expanding collecting audience. LA Art Show is an unparalleled international art experience with over 100 galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations from around the world exhibiting painting, sculpture, works on paper, installation, photography, design, video, and performance. All works presented by galleries are available for your purchasing pleasure.

MODERN + CONTEMPORARY.

The largest section of programming at the LA Art Show, Modern + Contemporary exhibits the vast spectrum of contemporary painting, illustration, sculpture and more from galleries in Los Angeles, the Pacific Rim, and countries all around the world.

DIVERSEartLA

The show's non-commercial platform, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, is back with a compelling retrospective, reflecting its transformative eight-year journey. Born out of a necessity to amplify marginalized perspectives, the upcoming exhibition features eight famed art institutions.

Please visit the LA Art Show website.

