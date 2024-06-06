Factor 8 Launches Federally Recognized Professional Sales Certification℠

"We're thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking program. It's a game-changer for companies looking to upskill their sales teams without breaking the bank," Ted Martin, President of Factor 8. Post this

Factor 8's program includes licenses to their extensive virtual sales skills platform (The Sales Bar), expert coaching tools for managers, live training and coaching, and step-by-step career progression paths helping ensure sales professionals can advance from entry-level virtual BDR roles all the way into front-line sales management roles and beyond.

Designed for affordability, it provides solutions for companies who have cut internal enablement departments and training budgets during a challenging economic time.

Factor 8 President, Ted Martin, says "This program is more than just training—it's a career catalyst. By offering a US Department of Labor-approved certification, we provide credibility and assurance that participants are receiving top-tier on-the-job sales skills and a certification that is recognized nationally."

The funding source rolls up into the Registered Apprenticeship program under the US Department of Labor with the goal of driving economic growth and a long-term pipeline of sales talent. Companies who already offer training and feedback programs are rewarded with fully offset skills development and coaching by Factor 8 and a source of well-trained talent.

"Prior to this program, we were only able to work with Fortune 1000 companies. We're happy that this will help us bring critical job training to more companies of all sizes and that it's coming in time to aid our enablement colleagues who have suffered a lack of resources due to the economic downturn," says Factor 8 Founder, Lauren Bailey.

Initially, Factor 8 is limiting the availability of this program to 1,000 sellers. To get on the list and learn more about the Professional Sales Certification℠, visit here.

About Factor 8:

Factor 8 is an award-winning sales rep and management training company focused 100% on helping sales teams sell in a virtual world. They want people to love sales – and stay! They are a team of expert sales leaders who quit the daily grind so they could spend their time developing people. Together, they've solved the big problem: sales reps and managers are not gaining the skills they need to quickly feel confident and successful long-term. That means they ramp slowly and leave quickly. Visit Factor8.com to learn more.

This is the 2nd major announcement in 2024 for Factor 8. Last month, they were named to Selling Power's 2024 Top Sales Training Companies List. They've also received numerous other awards and accolades over the 15+ years they've been in business for their sales rep and manager curriculum, including Best Sales Training Program, Top Virtual Sales Training Company, Service Provider of the Year: Training & Development, and more.

