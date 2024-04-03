Fairview Microwave Boosts RF Component Availability with Waveguide Power Dividers

"Our waveguide power dividers offer readily available, high-performance RF components that align with the fast-paced technological landscape," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

The SMA connectorized design of these power dividers ensures secure and stable connections, safeguarding signal integrity and minimizing signal loss. They deliver exceptional performance, boasting a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.2:1 and providing an impressive isolation performance of up to 80 dB.

"Our waveguide power dividers offer readily available, high-performance RF components that align with the fast-paced technological landscape," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Fairview Microwave's waveguide power dividers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

